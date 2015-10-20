Mushroom Biotechnology
1st Edition
Developments and Applications
Description
Mushroom Biotechnology: Developments and Applications is a comprehensive book to provide a better understanding of the main interactions between biological, chemical and physical factors directly involved in biotechnological procedures of using mushrooms as bioremediation tools, high nutritive food sources, and as biological helpers in healing serious diseases of the human body.
The book points out the latest research results and original approaches to the use of edible and medicinal mushrooms as efficient bio-instruments to reduce the environment and food crises. This is a valuable scientific resource to any researcher, professional, and student interested in the fields of mushroom biotechnology, bioengineering, bioremediation, biochemistry, eco-toxicology, environmental engineering, food engineering, mycology, pharmacists, and more.
Key Features
- Includes both theoretical and practical tools to apply mushroom biotechnology to further research and improve value added products
- Presents innovative biotechnological procedures applied for growing and developing many species of edible and medicinal mushrooms by using high-tech devices
- Reveals the newest applications of mushroom biotechnology to produce organic food and therapeutic products, to biologically control the pathogens of agricultural crops, and to remove or mitigate the harmful consequences of quantitative expansion and qualitative diversification of hazardous contaminants in natural environment
Readership
Scientists and researchers and students in agriculture and food engineering; mushroom bioengineering; biotechnology; mycology, biochemistry; sustainability
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Editor Biography
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Biotechnology of Mushroom Growth Through Submerged Cultivation
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 The Concept of SCM
- 1.3 Methods and Techniques used for SCM
- 1.4 Biotechnology for Submerged Cultivation of Pleurotus ostreatus and Lentinula edodes
- 1.5 Physical and Chemical Factors that Influence the SCM
- 1.6 The Biological Factors that Influence the SCM
- 1.7 New Biotechnology for Submerged Co-Cultivation of Mushroom Species
- 1.8 Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 2. Biotechnological Recycling of Fruit Tree Wastes by Solid-State Cultivation of Mushrooms
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The Solid-State Cultivation of Mushrooms (SSCM) on Lignocellulosic Wastes of Fruit Trees
- 2.3 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 3. Controlled Cultivation of Mushrooms on Winery and Vineyard Wastes
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Solid-State Cultivation of Mushrooms (SSCM) on Winery and Vineyard Wastes
- 3.3 Submerged Cultivation of Mushrooms (SCM) in Liquid Media Containing Winery Wastes
- 3.4 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 4. Virtual Robotic Prototype for Safe and Efficient Cultivation of Mushrooms
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Conventional Technologies Used in Mushroom Cultivation
- 4.3 Conceptual Model of Robotic Cultivation and Integrated Processing of Mushrooms
- 4.4 Modular Robotic Prototype for Continuous Cultivation and Integrated Processing of Mushrooms
- 4.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 5. Growing Agaricus bisporus as a Contribution to Sustainable Agricultural Development
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 The Improvement of Agro-Waste Valorization
- 5.3 The Preservation and Management of Biological Diversity
- 5.4 Genetic Progress for Sustainable Growing of Agaricus bisporus
- 5.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 6. New Prospects in Pathogen Control of Button Mushroom Cultures
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Major Pathogens Affecting Agaricus bisporus and Their Prophylaxis
- 6.3 Strains of Agaricus bisporus Resistant to Pathogens
- 6.4 Biological Control Agents
- 6.5 Use of Environmentally Friendly Biomolecules
- 6.6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 7. Sclerotium-Forming Mushrooms as an Emerging Source of Medicinals: Current Perspectives
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 The Importance of Mushroom Sclerotia
- 7.3 Scientific Validation of the Medicinal Properties of SFM
- 7.4 Perspectives on Mycelial Biomass as a Potential Substitute for Sclerotia and Fruiting Bodies
- 7.5 Future Perspectives
- 7.6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 8. Medicinal Mushrooms with Anti-Phytopathogenic and Insecticidal Properties
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Antibacterial Metabolites
- 8.3 Antifungal and Herbicidal Metabolites
- 8.4 Antiviral Metabolites
- 8.5 Insecticidal and Nematocidal Metabolites
- 8.6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 9. Cultivation of Medicinal Fungi in Bioreactors
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Cultivation Technologies
- 9.3 Cultivation of Medicinal Mushrooms in Bioreactors
- 9.4 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 10. Use of Aspergillus niger Extracts Obtained by Solid-State Fermentation
- Abstract
- 10.1 Agro-Food Industrial Wastes as Raw Materials
- 10.2 Lignocellulosic Composition of Agroindustrial Wastes
- 10.3 Enzymes Involved in Lignocellulose Degradation
- 10.4 Fungal SSF
- 10.5 Aspergillus niger for the Production of Xylanases
- 10.6 Corn Cob as a Carbon Source for Xylanase Production by A. niger
- 10.7 Industrial Application of Fungal Xylanases
- 10.8 Corn Cob as Substrate for the Enzymatic Production of Xylooligosaccharides and Xylose
- 10.9 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 11. Identification and Application of Volvariella volvacea Mating Type Genes to Mushroom Breeding
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 The General Features of the V. volvacea Genome
- 11.3 Mating Type Loci and Mating Type Genes of V. volvacea
- 11.4 Setting the Molecular Marker-Assisted Breeding Techniques of V. volvacea
- 11.5 The Separation of Single Spore Isolates
- 11.6 Cloning the Mating Type Gene
- 11.7 Designing the PCR Primers for Amplifying the Mating Type Genes
- 11.8 The Marker-Assisted Identification of Homokaryons
- 11.9 Cross-Breeding Between Pairs of Homokaryons
- 11.10 Marker-Assisted Identification of Hybrids
- 11.11 Cultivation Experiments
- 11.12 Marker-Assisted Identification of Hybrid Sporophores
- References
- Chapter 12. Biotechnological Use of Fungi for the Degradation of Recalcitrant Agro-pesticides
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Bioremediation of Xenobiotics
- 12.3 Perspectives
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 20th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128028049
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128027943
About the Author
Marian Petre
Marian Petre is professor of biotechnology for environmental protection, microbial biotechnology, bioremediation, microbial ecology, and bioengineering at University of Pitesti, Faculty of Sciences. He has published more than 150 scientific articles, 73 of them in international journals and proceeding volumes all over the world; he is also the first author of 10 Romanian patents in mushroom biotechnology. So far, he has written and edited 25 books on applied biotechnology, environmental biotechnology, microbiology, bioremediation and microbial ecology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor Ph.D. Habil.,University of Pitesti, Faculty of Science, Bucharest, ROMANIA