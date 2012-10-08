Musculoskeletal Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 7-3
1st Edition
Authors: Diana Gaitini
eBook ISBN: 9781455747771
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739479
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th October 2012
Description
Ultrasound is an increasingly important component of diagnostic imaging for musculoskeletal disorders. This issue of Ultrasound Clinics features the following articles: Rotator Cuff Pathology and Beyond; Common Elbow Pathologies; Ultrasound of the Wrist and Hand; Ultrasound of the Groin; Ultrasound of the Knee; Ultrasound of the Ankle and Foot; Ultrasound of Skin Lumps and Nail Pathology; Ultrasound of Peripheral Nerve Imaging; Rheumatologic Applications of Ultrasound; and Ultrasound Guided Procedures for Soft Tissue Masses.
About the Authors
Diana Gaitini Author
