Musculoskeletal Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739479, 9781455747771

Musculoskeletal Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 7-3

1st Edition

Authors: Diana Gaitini
eBook ISBN: 9781455747771
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739479
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th October 2012
Description

Ultrasound is an increasingly important component of diagnostic imaging for musculoskeletal disorders. This issue of Ultrasound Clinics features the following articles: Rotator Cuff Pathology and Beyond; Common Elbow Pathologies; Ultrasound of the Wrist and Hand; Ultrasound of the Groin; Ultrasound of the Knee; Ultrasound of the Ankle and Foot; Ultrasound of Skin Lumps and Nail Pathology; Ultrasound of Peripheral Nerve Imaging; Rheumatologic Applications of Ultrasound; and Ultrasound Guided Procedures for Soft Tissue Masses.

About the Authors

Diana Gaitini Author

