Musculoskeletal Ultrasound, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724837

Musculoskeletal Ultrasound, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 21-3

1st Edition

Authors: Nelson Hager
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724837
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th September 2010
Description

Articles in this issue include: “Basic Appearance of US Structures and Pitfalls”, “US of the Shoulder”, “US of the Elbow and Wrist”, “Prolotherapy and PRP Applications – Evidenced Based Discussion”, “US of the Hip & Lower Extremity”, “US Guided Injections in MSK Medicine”, “Physiatric Perspectives of MSK US”, “Orthopedic Perspectives of MSK US”, “Rheumatologic Perspectives of MSK US”, “Radiology Perspectives of MSK US”, “European Perspectives on MSK US”, “Sports Medicine Applications for MSK US”,  “MSK US in Pain Medicine”, “US of Nerve Entrapments”, “US Guided BOTOX Therapy”, “Foot and Ankle.”

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724837

About the Authors

Nelson Hager Author

