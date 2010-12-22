Musculoskeletal Trauma - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443069284, 9780702048999

Musculoskeletal Trauma

1st Edition

a guide to assessment and diagnosis

Editors: Maryann Hardy Beverly Snaith
eBook ISBN: 9780702048999
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 22nd December 2010
Page Count: 360
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Musculoskeletal Trauma: a guide to assessment and diagnosis is a clinically focused text following patient journey from presentation to diagnosis in musculoskeletal trauma. An understanding of this process is essential to ensure that clinical assessment and diagnostic examinations inform decision making and effectively and efficiently optimize patient care. This text is particularly timely given the increasing blurring of professional boundaries within the emergency care setting and need for practitioners recognise the contribution of all professions to the patient care pathway and enhance interdisciplinary communication.

Written by an experienced multiprofessional clinical team, the book systematically guides the practitioner from musculoskeletal injury mechanisms, through clinical presentation and assessment, radiographic imaging and interpretation, to the formulation of a diagnosis. It is a coherent, logical and informative guide to contemporary practice for all emergency health care practitioners.

An introduction is provided to the principles of clinical assessment and radiographic technique. Radiographic images are provided alongside photographs of radiographic positioning to enhance understanding of anatomical relationships and image appearances. In addition, images of both clinical presentation and radiographic features of trauma are provided to enhance understanding of clinical signs and symptoms of trauma and support accurate decision-making. Whilst conventional imaging remains the mainstay for early diagnosis in the emergency department, the contribution of other imaging modalities (in particular CT, MRI & ultrasound) are explored and illustrated with appropriate clinical cases.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: The principles of clinical assessment

Chapter 2: Soft tissue injuries

Chapter 3: Radiographic referral

Chapter 4: Principles of radiographic examination

Chapter 5: Reviewing radiographic images

Chapter 6: Further imaging in trauma

Chapter 7: Hand, fingers and thumb

Chapter 8: Wrist

Chapter 9: Elbow and forearm

Chapter 10: Shoulder and humerus

Chapter 11: Thoracic cage

Chapter 12: Spine

Chapter 13: Pelvis, hip and proximal femur

Chapter 14: Knee and lower leg

Chapter 15: Ankle and foot

Chapter 16: Skull and face

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702048999

About the Editor

Maryann Hardy

Beverly Snaith

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.