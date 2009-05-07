Musculoskeletal Radiology: Past, Present, and Future, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705379

Musculoskeletal Radiology: Past, Present, and Future, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics, Volume 47-3

1st Edition

Authors: Carolyn Sofka
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705379
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th May 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue takes a survey approach to the role of imaging of the musculoskeletal system. Starting with the role of conventional radiographs, all modalities including MR, CT, ultrasound, and nuclear medicine are reviewed, as well as interventional applications, such as arthrography, radiofrequency, and cryoablation of tumors.

About the Authors

Carolyn Sofka Author

