Musculoskeletal PET Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 5-3
1st Edition
Authors: Roland Hustinx
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725926
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st August 2010
Description
This issue reviews the uses of positron emission tomography (PET) for imaging the musculoskeletal system. Because PET imaging has been particularly effective with regard to imaging of tumors, this issue includes several issues on detecting primary as well as metastatic bone tumors. PET’s use in imaging soft tissue malignancies and musculoskeletal malignancies are also reviewed. This issue also explores the uses of PET for osteoporosis and inflammatory and infectious diseases. The development and applications for alternative radionuclide tracers is also included.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 31st August 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437725926
About the Authors
Roland Hustinx Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.