Musculoskeletal MRI - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323415606

Musculoskeletal MRI

3rd Edition

Authors: Nancy Major Mark Anderson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323415606
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd November 2019
Page Count: 480
Description

Ideal for residents, practicing radiologists, and fellows alike, this updated reference offers easy-to-understand guidance on how to approach musculoskeletal MRI and recognize abnormalities. Concise, to-the-point text covers MRI for the entire musculoskeletal system, presented in a highly templated format. Thoroughly revised and enhanced with full-color artwork throughout, this resource provides just the information you need to perform and interpret quality musculoskeletal MRI.

Table of Contents

1. Basic Principles of Musculoskeletal MRI

2. Marrow

3. Tendons and Muscles

4. Peripheral Nerves

5. Musculoskeletal Infections

6. Arthritis and Cartilage

7. Tumors

8. Osseous Trauma

9. Temporomandibular Joint

10. Shoulder

11. Elbow

12. Wrist and Hand

13. Spine

14. Hips and Pelvis

15. Knee

16. Foot and Ankle

Nancy Major

Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Director of Imaging, Sports and Performance Center, Boulder, Colorado

Mark Anderson

Mark W. Anderson, MD, Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor of Radiology; Chief, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor of Radiology; Chief, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

