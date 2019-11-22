Musculoskeletal MRI
3rd Edition
Ideal for residents, practicing radiologists, and fellows alike, this updated reference offers easy-to-understand guidance on how to approach musculoskeletal MRI and recognize abnormalities. Concise, to-the-point text covers MRI for the entire musculoskeletal system, presented in a highly templated format. Thoroughly revised and enhanced with full-color artwork throughout, this resource provides just the information you need to perform and interpret quality musculoskeletal MRI.
1. Basic Principles of Musculoskeletal MRI
2. Marrow
3. Tendons and Muscles
4. Peripheral Nerves
5. Musculoskeletal Infections
6. Arthritis and Cartilage
7. Tumors
8. Osseous Trauma
9. Temporomandibular Joint
10. Shoulder
11. Elbow
12. Wrist and Hand
13. Spine
14. Hips and Pelvis
15. Knee
16. Foot and Ankle
- 480
- English
- © Elsevier 2020
- 22nd November 2019
- Elsevier
- 9780323415606
Nancy Major
Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Director of Imaging, Sports and Performance Center, Boulder, Colorado
Mark Anderson
Mark W. Anderson, MD, Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor of Radiology; Chief, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia
Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor of Radiology; Chief, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia