Musculoskeletal MRI
2nd Edition
Description
Whether you are a resident, practicing radiologist, or new fellow, this authoritative resource offers expert guidance on all the essential information you need to approach musculoskeletal MRI and recognize abnormalities. The updated second edition features new illustrations to include the latest protocols as well as images obtained with 3 Tesla (T) MRI. See normal anatomy, common abnormalities, and diseases presented in a logical organization loaded with practical advice, tips, and pearls for easy comprehension.
Key Features
- Follows a template that includes discussion of basic technical information, as well as the normal and abnormal appearance of each small unit that composes each joint so you can easily find and understand the information you need.
- Depicts both normal and abnormal anatomy, as well as disease progression, through more than 600 detailed images.
- Includes only the essential information so you get all you need to perform quality musculoskeletal MRI without having to wade through too many details.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 4th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720914
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416055341
About the Author
Clyde Helms
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Orthopaedic Surgery, Deparment of Radiology, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina
Nancy Major
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Director of Imaging, Sports and Performance Center, Boulder, Colorado
Mark Anderson
Mark W. Anderson, MD, Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor of Radiology; Chief, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia
Affiliations and Expertise
Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor of Radiology; Chief, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia
Phoebe Kaplan
Affiliations and Expertise
Musculoskeletal Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA; Formerly, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
Robert Dussault
Affiliations and Expertise
Musculoskeletal Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA; Formerly, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA