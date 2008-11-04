Musculoskeletal MRI - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416055341, 9781437720914

Musculoskeletal MRI

2nd Edition

Authors: Clyde Helms Nancy Major Mark Anderson Phoebe Kaplan Robert Dussault
eBook ISBN: 9781437720914
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416055341
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th November 2008
Page Count: 456
Whether you are a resident, practicing radiologist, or new fellow, this authoritative resource offers expert guidance on all the essential information you need to approach musculoskeletal MRI and recognize abnormalities. The updated second edition features new illustrations to include the latest protocols as well as images obtained with 3 Tesla (T) MRI. See normal anatomy, common abnormalities, and diseases presented in a logical organization loaded with practical advice, tips, and pearls for easy comprehension.

  • Follows a template that includes discussion of basic technical information, as well as the normal and abnormal appearance of each small unit that composes each joint so you can easily find and understand the information you need.
  • Depicts both normal and abnormal anatomy, as well as disease progression, through more than 600 detailed images.
  • Includes only the essential information so you get all you need to perform quality musculoskeletal MRI without having to wade through too many details.

Professor of Radiology and Orthopaedic Surgery, Deparment of Radiology, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina

Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Director of Imaging, Sports and Performance Center, Boulder, Colorado

Mark W. Anderson, MD, Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor of Radiology; Chief, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor of Radiology; Chief, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

Musculoskeletal Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA; Formerly, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Musculoskeletal Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA; Formerly, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

