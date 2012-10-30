Musculoskeletal medicine
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series
Musculoskeletal Medicine - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series. Musculoskeletal medicine (MSM) is that branch of medicine dealing with the conservative management of disorders of the musculoskeletal system, including the muscles, aponeuroses, joints and bones of the axial and appendicular skeletons, and those parts of the nervous system associated with them. These disorders represent the most common cause of disability in most countries across all age groups and are the third most common reason for presentation to general practice.
- English
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
- 30th October 2012
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- 9780729582186
Kerryn Phelps
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University