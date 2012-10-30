Musculoskeletal medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729582186

Musculoskeletal medicine

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729582186
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Musculoskeletal Medicine - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series.  Musculoskeletal medicine (MSM) is that branch of medicine dealing with the conservative management of disorders of the musculoskeletal system, including the muscles, aponeuroses, joints and bones of the axial and appendicular skeletons, and those parts of the nervous system associated with them. These disorders represent the most common cause of disability in most countries across all age groups and are the third most common reason for presentation to general practice.

 

 

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729582186

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

