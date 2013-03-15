Musculoskeletal Imaging: The Requisites

"This updated version, released after a gap of six years, contains 300 new images the quality of which is excellent. More importantly for trainees, who appear to be the main target audience of the authors, the number of pages is less at approximatley 550 pages... As a trainee, what would attract one towards the book are a few basic things and we are glad that the authors have stayted true to those principles. The book is easy to read and where necessary the authors have tried their best to make difficult concepts clear...The book is also excellent because, while it is not a very detailed reference book, most pathology seen commonly in pratical sc enarios and examination settings are covered and trainees are generally given a good introduction to musculoskeletal imaging.

RAD, December 2013