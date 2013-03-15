Musculoskeletal Imaging: The Requisites
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Trauma
1 Introduction to Imaging of Musculoskeletal Injury: Bones
2 Introduction to Imaging of Musculoskeletal Injury: Joints and Soft Tissues
3 Special Considerations in Imaging of Musculoskeletal Injury in Children
Part II: Upper Extremity and Spine
4 Shoulder 1: Anatomy and Fractures
5 Shoulder 2: Soft Tissues
6 Elbow
7 Wrist
8 Hand
9 Spine Trauma
Part III: Lower Extremity
10 Pelvis
11 Hip and Femur
12 Knee 1: Fractures and Dislocations
13 Knee 2: Soft Tissues
14 Ankle
15 Foot
Part IV: Arthritis
16 Introduction to Arthritis
17 Rheumatoid Arthritis and Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
18 Productive Arthritis
19 Mixed Productive and Erosive Arthritis
20 Connective Tissue Disorders
21 Arthritis Caused by Biochemical Disorders and Depositional Disease
22 Avascular Necrosis
23 Miscellaneous Joint Disorders
24 Arthroplasty
Part V: Metabolic Bone Disease
25 Disorders of Calcium Homeostasis
26 Miscellaneous Metabolic Bone Diseases
27 Osteoporosis
28 Paget Disease
Part VI: Tumors
29 Introduction to Musculoskeletal Tumor Imaging
30 Bone-Forming Tumors: Benign
31 Bone-Forming Tumors: Malignant (Osteosarcoma)
32 Cartilage-Forming Tumors
33 Fibrous Tumors and Tumorlike Conditions
34 Fatty and Vascular Tumors
35 Marrow Tumors and Metastatic Disease of Bone
36 Neural and Synovial Tumors
37 Miscellaneous Tumors and Tumorlike Lesions
38 Musculoskeletal Tumor Staging, Biopsy, and Follow-Up
Part VII: Marrow, Infection, and Hematologic Imaging
39 Bone Marrow
40 Musculoskeletal Infection
41 Hematologic Disorders
Part VIII: Congenital and Developmental Conditions
42 Introduction to Congenital and Developmental Skeletal Conditions
43 Spine Disorders
44 Congenital and Developmental Hip Disorders
45 Common Congenital Foot Deformities and Tarsal Coalitions
46 Skeletal Dysplasias
47 Miscellaneous Congenital and Developmental Conditions
Part IX: Techniques
48 Arthrography
49 Bone Biopsy
50 Ultrasonography of the Infant Hip: Technique
Description
Musculoskeletal Imaging: The Requisites, 4th Edition delivers the conceptual, factual, and interpretive information you need for effective clinical practice in musculoskeletal imaging, as well as for certification and recertification review. Master core knowledge the easy and affordable way with clear, concise text enhanced by at-a-glance illustrations, boxes, and tables - all completely rewritten to bring you up to date.
Key Features
- Find key information easily with numerous outlines, tables, "pearls," and boxed material for easy reading and reference.
- Access the fully searchable text and downloadable images online at www.expertconsult.com.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 15th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323081771
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455750528
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247672
Reviews
"This updated version, released after a gap of six years, contains 300 new images the quality of which is excellent. More importantly for trainees, who appear to be the main target audience of the authors, the number of pages is less at approximatley 550 pages... As a trainee, what would attract one towards the book are a few basic things and we are glad that the authors have stayted true to those principles. The book is easy to read and where necessary the authors have tried their best to make difficult concepts clear...The book is also excellent because, while it is not a very detailed reference book, most pathology seen commonly in pratical sc enarios and examination settings are covered and trainees are generally given a good introduction to musculoskeletal imaging.
RAD, December 2013
About the Authors
B. J. Manaster Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor Department of Radiology University of Utah School of Medicine Salt Lake City, Utah
David May Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiology Associates, Richmond, VA; Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Radiology, Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, VA
David Disler Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Commonwealth of Radiology, Richmond, VA; Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Radiology, Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, VA