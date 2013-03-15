Musculoskeletal Imaging: The Requisites - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323081771, 9781455750528

Musculoskeletal Imaging: The Requisites

4th Edition

Authors: B. J. Manaster David May David Disler
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323081771
eBook ISBN: 9781455750528
eBook ISBN: 9780323247672
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th March 2013
Page Count: 600
Table of Contents

Part I: Trauma

1 Introduction to Imaging of Musculoskeletal Injury: Bones

2 Introduction to Imaging of Musculoskeletal Injury: Joints and Soft Tissues

3 Special Considerations in Imaging of Musculoskeletal Injury in Children

Part II: Upper Extremity and Spine

4 Shoulder 1: Anatomy and Fractures

5 Shoulder 2: Soft Tissues

6 Elbow

7 Wrist

8 Hand

9 Spine Trauma

Part III: Lower Extremity

10 Pelvis

11 Hip and Femur

12 Knee 1: Fractures and Dislocations

13 Knee 2: Soft Tissues

14 Ankle

15 Foot

Part IV: Arthritis

16 Introduction to Arthritis

17 Rheumatoid Arthritis and Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

18 Productive Arthritis

19 Mixed Productive and Erosive Arthritis

20 Connective Tissue Disorders

21 Arthritis Caused by Biochemical Disorders and Depositional Disease

22 Avascular Necrosis

23 Miscellaneous Joint Disorders

24 Arthroplasty

Part V: Metabolic Bone Disease

25 Disorders of Calcium Homeostasis

26 Miscellaneous Metabolic Bone Diseases

27 Osteoporosis

28 Paget Disease

Part VI: Tumors

29 Introduction to Musculoskeletal Tumor Imaging

30 Bone-Forming Tumors: Benign

31 Bone-Forming Tumors: Malignant (Osteosarcoma)

32 Cartilage-Forming Tumors

33 Fibrous Tumors and Tumorlike Conditions

34 Fatty and Vascular Tumors

35 Marrow Tumors and Metastatic Disease of Bone

36 Neural and Synovial Tumors

37 Miscellaneous Tumors and Tumorlike Lesions

38 Musculoskeletal Tumor Staging, Biopsy, and Follow-Up

Part VII: Marrow, Infection, and Hematologic Imaging

39 Bone Marrow

40 Musculoskeletal Infection

41 Hematologic Disorders

Part VIII: Congenital and Developmental Conditions

42 Introduction to Congenital and Developmental Skeletal Conditions

43 Spine Disorders

44 Congenital and Developmental Hip Disorders

45 Common Congenital Foot Deformities and Tarsal Coalitions

46 Skeletal Dysplasias

47 Miscellaneous Congenital and Developmental Conditions

Part IX: Techniques

48 Arthrography

49 Bone Biopsy

50 Ultrasonography of the Infant Hip: Technique

Description

Musculoskeletal Imaging: The Requisites, 4th Edition delivers the conceptual, factual, and interpretive information you need for effective clinical practice in musculoskeletal imaging, as well as for certification and recertification review. Master core knowledge the easy and affordable way with clear, concise text enhanced by at-a-glance illustrations, boxes, and tables - all completely rewritten to bring you up to date.

Key Features

  • Find key information easily with numerous outlines, tables, "pearls," and boxed material for easy reading and reference.

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323081771
eBook ISBN:
9781455750528
eBook ISBN:
9780323247672

Reviews

"This updated version, released after a gap of six years, contains 300 new images the quality of which is excellent. More importantly for trainees, who appear to be the main target audience of the authors, the number of pages is less at approximatley 550 pages... As a trainee, what would attract one towards the book are a few basic things and we are glad  that the authors have stayted true to those principles. The book is easy to read and where necessary the authors have tried their best to make difficult concepts clear...The book is also excellent because, while it is not a very detailed reference book, most pathology seen commonly in pratical sc enarios and examination settings are covered and trainees are generally given a good introduction to musculoskeletal imaging.

RAD, December 2013

About the Authors

B. J. Manaster Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor Department of Radiology University of Utah School of Medicine Salt Lake City, Utah

David May Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Radiology Associates, Richmond, VA; Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Radiology, Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, VA

David Disler Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Commonwealth of Radiology, Richmond, VA; Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Radiology, Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, VA

