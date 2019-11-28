Musculoskeletal Imaging: Radiographic/MRI Correlation, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 27-4

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on Musculoskeletal Imaging: Radiographic/MRI Correlation and is edited by Dr. Anne Cotten. Articles will include: Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Hip; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Knee; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Ankle and Foot; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Spine; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of Spinal Bony Outlines; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Shoulder; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Elbow; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Wrist and Hand; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Pediatric Growth; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of Soft Tissues; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of Tumors; Pitfalls in Pediatric Trauma and Microtrauma; and more