Musculoskeletal Imaging: Radiographic/MRI Correlation, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 27-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on Musculoskeletal Imaging: Radiographic/MRI Correlation and is edited by Dr. Anne Cotten. Articles will include: Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Hip; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Knee; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Ankle and Foot; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Spine; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of Spinal Bony Outlines; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Shoulder; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Elbow; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Wrist and Hand; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of the Pediatric Growth; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of Soft Tissues; Radiographic/MRI Correlation of Tumors; Pitfalls in Pediatric Trauma and Microtrauma; and more
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323708722
About the Authors
Anne Cotten Author
est professeur des universités - praticien hospitalier, chef de service, service de radiologie et d'imagerie musculosquelettique, hôpital Roger-Salengro, CHRU de Lille. Préside l'European society of musculoskeletal radiology (ESSR).