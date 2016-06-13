Musculoskeletal Imaging: Case Review Series
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Opening Round
Fair Game
Challenge
Supplemental Figures
Index of Cases
Index of Terms
Description
Increase your knowledge and improve your image interpretation skills using the proven and popular Case Review approach! This new edition contains 200 clinical cases with 800 radiographic images with multiple-choice questions, answers, and rationales – all organized by level of difficulty and designed to reinforce your understanding of the essential principles needed to interpret a wide range of musculoskeletal imaging modalities. Accessible, thorough, and concise, Musculoskeletal Imaging is an ideal self-assessment tool for both certification and maintenance of certification (MOC) exams.
Key Features
- Presents 200 unknown cases to challenge your knowledge of a full range of topics in musculoskeletal imaging with questions, answers, diagnoses, and additional commentary.
- Divides cases into three levels of difficulty, “Opening Round,” “Fair Game,” and “Challenge,” so you can test yourself and monitor your progress.
- Reflects the official American Board of Radiology exam format and creates a daily practice environment to build test-taking confidence.
- Uses an accessible, user-friendly format for quick cover to cover reading.
Details
- 584
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 13th June 2016
- Elsevier
- 9780323341356
- 9780323377478
- 9780323377461
About the Authors
Joseph Yu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chair of Academic Affairs and Education, Professor of Radiology and Orthopedic Surgery, Section Chief of Musculoskeletal Radiology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio