Musculoskeletal Imaging: Case Review Series - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323341356, 9780323377478

Musculoskeletal Imaging: Case Review Series

3rd Edition

Authors: Joseph Yu
Paperback ISBN: 9780323341356
eBook ISBN: 9780323377478
eBook ISBN: 9780323377461
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th June 2016
Page Count: 584
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Opening Round

Fair Game

Challenge

Supplemental Figures

Index of Cases

Index of Terms

Description

Increase your knowledge and improve your image interpretation skills using the proven and popular Case Review approach! This new edition contains 200 clinical cases with 800 radiographic images with multiple-choice questions, answers, and rationales – all organized by level of difficulty and designed to reinforce your understanding of the essential principles needed to interpret a wide range of musculoskeletal imaging modalities. Accessible, thorough, and concise, Musculoskeletal Imaging is an ideal self-assessment tool for both certification and maintenance of certification (MOC) exams.

Key Features

  • Presents 200 unknown cases to challenge your knowledge of a full range of topics in musculoskeletal imaging with questions, answers, diagnoses, and additional commentary.
  • Divides cases into three levels of difficulty, “Opening Round,” “Fair Game,” and “Challenge,” so you can test yourself and monitor your progress.
  • Reflects the official American Board of Radiology exam format and creates a daily practice environment to build test-taking confidence.
  • Uses an accessible, user-friendly format for quick cover to cover reading.

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323341356
eBook ISBN:
9780323377478
eBook ISBN:
9780323377461

About the Authors

Joseph Yu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chair of Academic Affairs and Education, Professor of Radiology and Orthopedic Surgery, Section Chief of Musculoskeletal Radiology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.