Musculoskeletal Anatomy Coloring Book

INTRODUCTION: HOW TO USE THIS BOOK

CHAPTER 1: THE SKELETAL SYSTEM

Bones of the Head – Anterior View

Bones of the Head – Lateral & Inferior Views

Bones of the Neck – Anterior View

Bones of the Neck – Posterior View

Bones of the Trunk – Anterior View

Bones of the Trunk – Posterior View

Bones of the Pelvis and Thigh – Anterior View

Bones of the Pelvis and Thigh – Posterior View

Bones of the Leg – Anterior View

Bones of the Leg – Posterior View

Bones of the Foot – Dorsal View

Bones of the Foot – Plantar View

Bones of the Scapula and Arm – Anterior View

Bones of the Scapula and Arm – Posterior View

Bones of the Forearm – Anterior View

Bones of the Forearm – Posterior View

Bones of the Hand – Anterior View

Bones of the Hand – Posterior View

CHAPTER 2: THE MUSCULAR SYSTEM

Muscles of the Head

Muscles of the head – Anterior view

Muscles of the head – Lateral view

Occipitofrontalis

Temporoparietalis and Auricularis Muscles

Orb. Oculi and Lev. Palp. Sup

Corrugator Supercilii, Procerus

Nasalis and Depressor Septi Nasi

Lev. Lab. Sup. Alaeq. Nasi & Lev. Lab. Superioris

Zygomaticus Minor and Zygomaticus Major

Levator Anguli Oris & Risorius

Depressor Anguli Oris and Dep. Labii Inferioris

Mentalis and Buccinator

Orbicularis Oris

Temporalis & Masseter

Lateral Pterygoid and Medial Pterygoid

Muscles of the Neck

Muscles of the Neck – Anterior View (superf)

Muscles of the Neck – Anterior View (interm)

Muscles of the Neck – Anterior View (deep)

Muscles of the Neck – Lateral View

Muscles of the Neck – Posterior View (superf & interm)

Muscles of the Neck – Posterior View (interm & deep)

Trapezius

Splenius Capitis and Splenius Cervicis

Levator Scapulae

The Suboccipital Group

Platysma

Sternocleidomastoid

Sternohyoid and Sternothyroid

Thyrohyoid and Omohyoid

Digastric and Stylohyoid

Mylohyoid and Geniohyoid

Anterior, Middle and Posterior Scalenes

Longus Colli and Longus Capitis

Rectus Capitis Anterior and Rectus Capitis Lateralis

Muscles of the Trunk

Muscles of the Trunk – Post. View (superf & inter)

Muscles of the Trunk – Post. View (deep)

Muscles of the Trunk – Ant. View (superf & inter)

Muscles of the Trunk – Ant. View (inter & deep)

Muscles of the Trunk – Lat. View

Muscles of the Trunk – Cross section Views

Latissimus Dorsi

Rhomboids Major and Minor

Serratus Anterior

Serratus Posterior Superior and Serratus Posterior Inferior

Erector Spinae Group

Iliocostalis, Longissimus, Spinalis

Transversospinalis Group

Semispinalis, Multifidus, Rotatores

Quadratus Lumborum

Interspinales and Intertransversarii

Levatores Costarum and Subcostales

Pectoralis Major

Pectoralis Minor and Subclavius

Ext. Intercostals and Int. Intercostals

Rectus Abdominis

Ext. Ab. Oblique and Int. Abd. Oblique

Transversus Abd. and Transversus Thor

Diaphragm

Muscles of the Pelvis

Muscles of the Pelvis – Ant. View

Muscles of the Pelvis – Lat.View

Muscles of the Pelvis – Post. View (Superfic)

Muscles of the Pelvis – Post.View (Deep) Psoas Major

Iliacus

Psoas Minor

Gluteus Maximus

Glut. Medius and Glut. Minimus

Piriformis

Sup. Gemellus, Obt. Int., Inf. Gemellus

Obt. Externus, Quadratus Femoris

Muscles of the Thigh

Muscles of the Thigh – Ant. View (Superf.)

Muscles of the Thigh – Ant.View (Deep)

Muscles of the Thigh – Post. View (Superf.)

Muscles of the Thigh – Post.View (Deep)

Muscles of the Thigh – Lat. View

Muscles of the Thigh – Med.View

Tensor Fasciae Latae

Sartorius

Rectus femoris

Vastus Lat. And Vastus Med

Vastus intermedius and Articularis Genus

Pectineus and Gracilis

Adductor Longus

Adductor Brevis

Adductor Magnus

Biceps Femoris

Semitendinosus and Semimembranosus

Muscles of the Leg

Muscles of the Leg – Ant. View

Muscles of the Leg – Post.View (Superf)

Muscles of the Leg – Post.View (Interm)

Muscles of the Leg – Post.View (Deep)

Muscles of the Leg – Lat.View

Muscles of the Leg – Med.View

Tibialis Anterior

Extensor Hallucis Longus

Ext. Dig. Longus and Fib. Tertius

Fibularis Longus and Fibularis Brevis

Gastrocnemius and Soleus

Plantaris and Popliteus

Tibialis Posterior

Flex. Dig.Longus

Flex. Hall. Longus

Intrinsic Muscles of the Foot

Intrinsic Muscles of the Foot – Dorsal. View

Int. Muscles of the Foot – Plant. View

Int. Muscles of the Foot – Plant. View

Int. Muscles of the Foot – Plant. View

Extensor Dig. Brevis & Ext. Hall.Brevis

Abd. Hallucis & Abd. Dig. Min. Pedis

Flexor Dig. Brevis

Quad. Plantae & Lumbricals Pedis

Flex. Hall. Brevis & Flex Dig Min Pedis

Adductor Hallucis

Plantar Inteross. & Dorsal Inteross. Pedis

Muscles of the Scapula/Arm

Muscles of the Shoulder – Ant. View

Muscles of the Shoulders – Post. View

Anterior View of Arm (Superficial)

Anterior View of Arm (Deep)

Medial View of Arm

Lateral View of Arm

Posterior View of Arm

Views of the Glenohumeral Joint (Ant and Post)

Supraspinatus and Infraspinatus

Teres Minor and Subscapularis

Teres Major

Deltoid

Coracobrachialis

Biceps Brachii and Brachialis

Triceps Brachii

Muscles of the Forearm

Muscles of the Forearm – Ant. View (Superf.)

Muscles of the Forearm – Ant. View (Inter)

Muscles of the Forearm – Ant. View (Deep)

Pronators and Supinator

Muscles of the Forearm – Post. View (Superf.)

Muscles of the Forearm – Post. View (Deep)

Muscles of the Forearm/Hand – Post. View

Muscles of the Forearm/Hand – Post. View

Pronator Teres & Pronator Quadratus

Flex. Carpi Rad., Palmaris Longus, Flex Carpi Uln

Brachioradialis

Flex. Dig. Superf. & Flex. Dig. Profundus

Flexor Pollicis Longus

Anconeus

Ext. Car. Rad.Long, Ext. Car. Rad. Brev, Ext Car. Uln

Ext. Digitorum & Ext. Dig Min

Supinator

Abductor Pollicis Longus & Ext. Poll. Brevis

Ext. Pollicis Longus & Ext. Indicis

Intrinsic Muscles of the Hand

Palmar View of the Hand (Superf.)

Palmar View of the Hand (Superf. muscular)

Palmar View of the Hand (Deep muscular.)

Dorsal View of the Hand

Abductor Poll. Brev & Flex Poll. Brevis

Opponens Poll. & Opponens Dig. Min

Abd. Dig Min Man & Flex Dig Min Man

Palmaris Brevis

Adductor Pollicis & Lumbrical Manus

Palmar Inteross & Dors. Interossei Manus

CHAPTER 3: THE SKELETAL SYSTEM

Abdomen

Perineum

Tongue

Palate

Pharynx

Larynx

Eye

Ear

CHAPTER 4: THE NERVOUS SYSTEM

Cranial nerves

Spinal Nerve cross section

Cervical and Brachial plexuses

Lumbar, Sacral and Coccygeal Plexuses

Lower Extremity Innervation

Upper Extremity Innervation

CHAPTER 5: THE ARTERIAL SYSTEM

Lateral View of Arterial Supply to the Head and Neck

Anterior View of Arterial Supply to the Trunk

Arterial Supply to the Lower Extremity

Arterial Supply to the Upper Extremity

CHAPTER 6: OTHER STRUCTURES AND SYSTEMS OF THE BODY

The Cell

Typical Synovial Joint

Cardiac System

Venous System

Lymphatic System

Immune System

Sensory System

Endocrine System

Integumentary System

Gastrointestinal System

Respiratory System

Urinary System

Reproductive System

ANSWER KEY

