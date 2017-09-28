Musculoskeletal Anatomy Coloring Book
3rd Edition
Description
Reinforce your understanding of the musculoskeletal anatomy! Musculoskeletal Anatomy Coloring Book, 3rd Edition is a must if you’re taking massage, physical therapy, chiropractic, orthopedic, and all other manual and movement therapy courses. This latest edition includes online access to The Muscular System Manual’s companion Evolve site, which lets you view informative videos, take practice tests, and more! Focused specifically on musculoskeletal anatomy, this fun, interactive and engaging coloring book includes 635 high-quality illustrations. Each chapter focuses on key anatomic parts of the skeletal system, muscular system, nervous system, and arterial system; plus, composite drawings of all body systems and structures provide a complete look at the anatomy you will need to know in practice.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Did You Know? feature in every muscle spread provides additional details to strengthen your understanding of musculoskeletal structures and functions.
- UNIQUE! Short-answer reviews test your knowledge and help you learn to interpret anatomic information.
- A unique focus on musculoskeletal anatomy reinforces concepts specific to manual therapy to help you study more efficiently.
- More than 630 high-quality, anatomically detailed illustrations enable easier, more effective review.
- Accurate, streamlined coverage of musculoskeletal information simplifies the review process and emphasizes concepts essential to manual therapy.
- A clean, consistent page layout clearly illustrates the relationship between muscles and surrounding muscle groups.
- Fill-in-the-blank self-study exercises with accompanying answer keys help you prepare for exams.
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION: HOW TO USE THIS BOOK
CHAPTER 1: THE SKELETAL SYSTEM
Bones of the Head – Anterior View
Bones of the Head – Lateral & Inferior Views
Bones of the Neck – Anterior View
Bones of the Neck – Posterior View
Bones of the Trunk – Anterior View
Bones of the Trunk – Posterior View
Bones of the Pelvis and Thigh – Anterior View
Bones of the Pelvis and Thigh – Posterior View
Bones of the Leg – Anterior View
Bones of the Leg – Posterior View
Bones of the Foot – Dorsal View
Bones of the Foot – Plantar View
Bones of the Scapula and Arm – Anterior View
Bones of the Scapula and Arm – Posterior View
Bones of the Forearm – Anterior View
Bones of the Forearm – Posterior View
Bones of the Hand – Anterior View
Bones of the Hand – Posterior View
CHAPTER 2: THE MUSCULAR SYSTEM
Muscles of the Head
Muscles of the head – Anterior view
Muscles of the head – Lateral view
Occipitofrontalis
Temporoparietalis and Auricularis Muscles
Orb. Oculi and Lev. Palp. Sup
Corrugator Supercilii, Procerus
Nasalis and Depressor Septi Nasi
Lev. Lab. Sup. Alaeq. Nasi & Lev. Lab. Superioris
Zygomaticus Minor and Zygomaticus Major
Levator Anguli Oris & Risorius
Depressor Anguli Oris and Dep. Labii Inferioris
Mentalis and Buccinator
Orbicularis Oris
Temporalis & Masseter
Lateral Pterygoid and Medial Pterygoid
Muscles of the Neck
Muscles of the Neck – Anterior View (superf)
Muscles of the Neck – Anterior View (interm)
Muscles of the Neck – Anterior View (deep)
Muscles of the Neck – Lateral View
Muscles of the Neck – Posterior View (superf & interm)
Muscles of the Neck – Posterior View (interm & deep)
Trapezius
Splenius Capitis and Splenius Cervicis
Levator Scapulae
The Suboccipital Group
Platysma
Sternocleidomastoid
Sternohyoid and Sternothyroid
Thyrohyoid and Omohyoid
Digastric and Stylohyoid
Mylohyoid and Geniohyoid
Anterior, Middle and Posterior Scalenes
Longus Colli and Longus Capitis
Rectus Capitis Anterior and Rectus Capitis Lateralis
Muscles of the Trunk
Muscles of the Trunk – Post. View (superf & inter)
Muscles of the Trunk – Post. View (deep)
Muscles of the Trunk – Ant. View (superf & inter)
Muscles of the Trunk – Ant. View (inter & deep)
Muscles of the Trunk – Lat. View
Muscles of the Trunk – Cross section Views
Latissimus Dorsi
Rhomboids Major and Minor
Serratus Anterior
Serratus Posterior Superior and Serratus Posterior Inferior
Erector Spinae Group
Iliocostalis, Longissimus, Spinalis
Transversospinalis Group
Semispinalis, Multifidus, Rotatores
Quadratus Lumborum
Interspinales and Intertransversarii
Levatores Costarum and Subcostales
Pectoralis Major
Pectoralis Minor and Subclavius
Ext. Intercostals and Int. Intercostals
Rectus Abdominis
Ext. Ab. Oblique and Int. Abd. Oblique
Transversus Abd. and Transversus Thor
Diaphragm
Muscles of the Pelvis
Muscles of the Pelvis – Ant. View
Muscles of the Pelvis – Lat.View
Muscles of the Pelvis – Post. View (Superfic)
Muscles of the Pelvis – Post.View (Deep) Psoas Major
Iliacus
Psoas Minor
Gluteus Maximus
Glut. Medius and Glut. Minimus
Piriformis
Sup. Gemellus, Obt. Int., Inf. Gemellus
Obt. Externus, Quadratus Femoris
Muscles of the Thigh
Muscles of the Thigh – Ant. View (Superf.)
Muscles of the Thigh – Ant.View (Deep)
Muscles of the Thigh – Post. View (Superf.)
Muscles of the Thigh – Post.View (Deep)
Muscles of the Thigh – Lat. View
Muscles of the Thigh – Med.View
Tensor Fasciae Latae
Sartorius
Rectus femoris
Vastus Lat. And Vastus Med
Vastus intermedius and Articularis Genus
Pectineus and Gracilis
Adductor Longus
Adductor Brevis
Adductor Magnus
Biceps Femoris
Semitendinosus and Semimembranosus
Muscles of the Leg
Muscles of the Leg – Ant. View
Muscles of the Leg – Post.View (Superf)
Muscles of the Leg – Post.View (Interm)
Muscles of the Leg – Post.View (Deep)
Muscles of the Leg – Lat.View
Muscles of the Leg – Med.View
Tibialis Anterior
Extensor Hallucis Longus
Ext. Dig. Longus and Fib. Tertius
Fibularis Longus and Fibularis Brevis
Gastrocnemius and Soleus
Plantaris and Popliteus
Tibialis Posterior
Flex. Dig.Longus
Flex. Hall. Longus
Intrinsic Muscles of the Foot
Intrinsic Muscles of the Foot – Dorsal. View
Int. Muscles of the Foot – Plant. View
Int. Muscles of the Foot – Plant. View
Int. Muscles of the Foot – Plant. View
Extensor Dig. Brevis & Ext. Hall.Brevis
Abd. Hallucis & Abd. Dig. Min. Pedis
Flexor Dig. Brevis
Quad. Plantae & Lumbricals Pedis
Flex. Hall. Brevis & Flex Dig Min Pedis
Adductor Hallucis
Plantar Inteross. & Dorsal Inteross. Pedis
Muscles of the Scapula/Arm
Muscles of the Shoulder – Ant. View
Muscles of the Shoulders – Post. View
Anterior View of Arm (Superficial)
Anterior View of Arm (Deep)
Medial View of Arm
Lateral View of Arm
Posterior View of Arm
Views of the Glenohumeral Joint (Ant and Post)
Supraspinatus and Infraspinatus
Teres Minor and Subscapularis
Teres Major
Deltoid
Coracobrachialis
Biceps Brachii and Brachialis
Triceps Brachii
Muscles of the Forearm
Muscles of the Forearm – Ant. View (Superf.)
Muscles of the Forearm – Ant. View (Inter)
Muscles of the Forearm – Ant. View (Deep)
Pronators and Supinator
Muscles of the Forearm – Post. View (Superf.)
Muscles of the Forearm – Post. View (Deep)
Muscles of the Forearm/Hand – Post. View
Muscles of the Forearm/Hand – Post. View
Pronator Teres & Pronator Quadratus
Flex. Carpi Rad., Palmaris Longus, Flex Carpi Uln
Brachioradialis
Flex. Dig. Superf. & Flex. Dig. Profundus
Flexor Pollicis Longus
Anconeus
Ext. Car. Rad.Long, Ext. Car. Rad. Brev, Ext Car. Uln
Ext. Digitorum & Ext. Dig Min
Supinator
Abductor Pollicis Longus & Ext. Poll. Brevis
Ext. Pollicis Longus & Ext. Indicis
Intrinsic Muscles of the Hand
Palmar View of the Hand (Superf.)
Palmar View of the Hand (Superf. muscular)
Palmar View of the Hand (Deep muscular.)
Dorsal View of the Hand
Abductor Poll. Brev & Flex Poll. Brevis
Opponens Poll. & Opponens Dig. Min
Abd. Dig Min Man & Flex Dig Min Man
Palmaris Brevis
Adductor Pollicis & Lumbrical Manus
Palmar Inteross & Dors. Interossei Manus
CHAPTER 3: THE SKELETAL SYSTEM
Abdomen
Perineum
Tongue
Palate
Pharynx
Larynx
Eye
Ear
CHAPTER 4: THE NERVOUS SYSTEM
Cranial nerves
Spinal Nerve cross section
Cervical and Brachial plexuses
Lumbar, Sacral and Coccygeal Plexuses
Lower Extremity Innervation
Upper Extremity Innervation
CHAPTER 5: THE ARTERIAL SYSTEM
Lateral View of Arterial Supply to the Head and Neck
Anterior View of Arterial Supply to the Trunk
Arterial Supply to the Lower Extremity
Arterial Supply to the Upper Extremity
CHAPTER 6: OTHER STRUCTURES AND SYSTEMS OF THE BODY
The Cell
Typical Synovial Joint
Cardiac System
Venous System
Lymphatic System
Immune System
Sensory System
Endocrine System
Integumentary System
Gastrointestinal System
Respiratory System
Urinary System
Reproductive System
ANSWER KEY
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 28th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323477314
About the Author
Joseph Muscolino
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Purchase College, State University of New York, Purchase, NY; Owner, The Art and Science of Kinesiology, Redding, CT