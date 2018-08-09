Muscle Over-activity in Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Assessment and Problem Solving for Complex Cases, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 29-3

Foreword: Let’s Get the Train Back on the Tracks

Preface: Muscle Overactivity in the Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Assessment and Problem Solving for Difficult Cases

Muscle Overactivity in the Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Pathophysiology

Meaningful Assessment in Patients with Acquired Brain Injuries

Special Considerations in Assessing and Treating Spasticity in Spinal Cord Injury

Special Considerations in Pediatric Assessment

Special Considerations and Assessment in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis

Muscle Overactivity in the Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Conceptualizing a Treatment Plan and Establishing Meaningful Goals

Pharmacologic Treatment Tools: Systemic Medications and Toxins, Opportunities, and Pitfalls

Neurolysis: A Brief Review for a Fading Art

Muscle Overactivity in the Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Assessment and Problem Solving for Complex Cases: The Role of Physical and Occupational Therapy

Intrathecal Therapies

The Neuro-Orthopedic Approach

Upper Extremity Problem-Solving: Challenging Cases

Lower Extremity Problem-Solving: Challenging Cases

Emerging Therapies for Spastic Movement Disorders