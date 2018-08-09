Muscle Over-activity in Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Assessment and Problem Solving for Complex Cases, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 29-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: Let’s Get the Train Back on the Tracks
Preface: Muscle Overactivity in the Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Assessment and Problem Solving for Difficult Cases
Muscle Overactivity in the Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Pathophysiology
Meaningful Assessment in Patients with Acquired Brain Injuries
Special Considerations in Assessing and Treating Spasticity in Spinal Cord Injury
Special Considerations in Pediatric Assessment
Special Considerations and Assessment in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis
Muscle Overactivity in the Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Conceptualizing a Treatment Plan and Establishing Meaningful Goals
Pharmacologic Treatment Tools: Systemic Medications and Toxins, Opportunities, and Pitfalls
Neurolysis: A Brief Review for a Fading Art
Muscle Overactivity in the Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Assessment and Problem Solving for Complex Cases: The Role of Physical and Occupational Therapy
Intrathecal Therapies
The Neuro-Orthopedic Approach
Upper Extremity Problem-Solving: Challenging Cases
Lower Extremity Problem-Solving: Challenging Cases
Emerging Therapies for Spastic Movement Disorders
Description
This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Miriam Segal, will cover the important topic of Muscle Overactivity in Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome, including assessment and problem-solving for complex cases. Topics discussed in the volume will include: Functional/problem based assessment in patients with spinal cord injury; Special considerations in pediatric assessment; Special considerations and assessment of spasticity and multiple sclerosis; Pharmacologic treatment tools; Peripheral neurolysis; The role of physical and occupational therapy; Neurosurgical approaches; The neuro-orthopedic approach; Upper extremity problem-solving: Challenging cases; Lower extremity problem-solving: Challenging cases; and Emerging therapies.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 9th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323614092
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323614085