Muscle Over-activity in Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Assessment and Problem Solving for Complex Cases, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323614085, 9780323614092

Muscle Over-activity in Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Assessment and Problem Solving for Complex Cases, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 29-3

1st Edition

Authors: Miriam Segal
eBook ISBN: 9780323614092
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323614085
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th August 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Let’s Get the Train Back on the Tracks

Preface: Muscle Overactivity in the Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Assessment and Problem Solving for Difficult Cases

Muscle Overactivity in the Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Pathophysiology

Meaningful Assessment in Patients with Acquired Brain Injuries

Special Considerations in Assessing and Treating Spasticity in Spinal Cord Injury

Special Considerations in Pediatric Assessment

Special Considerations and Assessment in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis

Muscle Overactivity in the Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Conceptualizing a Treatment Plan and Establishing Meaningful Goals

Pharmacologic Treatment Tools: Systemic Medications and Toxins, Opportunities, and Pitfalls

Neurolysis: A Brief Review for a Fading Art

Muscle Overactivity in the Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome: Assessment and Problem Solving for Complex Cases: The Role of Physical and Occupational Therapy

Intrathecal Therapies

The Neuro-Orthopedic Approach

Upper Extremity Problem-Solving: Challenging Cases

Lower Extremity Problem-Solving: Challenging Cases

Emerging Therapies for Spastic Movement Disorders

Description

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Miriam Segal, will cover the important topic of Muscle Overactivity in Upper Motor Neuron Syndrome, including assessment and problem-solving for complex cases. Topics discussed in the volume will include: Functional/problem based assessment in patients with spinal cord injury; Special considerations in pediatric assessment; Special considerations and assessment of spasticity and multiple sclerosis; Pharmacologic treatment tools; Peripheral neurolysis; The role of physical and occupational therapy; Neurosurgical approaches; The neuro-orthopedic approach; Upper extremity problem-solving: Challenging cases; Lower extremity problem-solving: Challenging cases; and Emerging therapies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
About the Authors

Miriam Segal Author

