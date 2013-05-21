Muscle Energy Techniques
4th Edition
with access to www.chaitowmuscleenergytechniques.com
Table of Contents
- Muscle Energy Techniques
- The history of MET
- MET: efficacy and research
- How to use MET
- Sequential assessment and MET treatment of main postural muscles
- MET and the treatment of joints
- MET in cases of spinal injury or pathology
- a Manual resistance techniques in rehabilitation
b MET in post-surgical rehabilitation
- MET in the physical therapy setting
- MET in a massage therapy setting
- MET in treatment of athletic injuries
- Integrated neuromuscular inhibition technique (INIT) and myofascial pain
Description
Muscle Energy Techniques 4e sets out clear, practical and clinical guidelines for all students and practitioners wishing to use MET techniques as part of their patient management. Fully updated and now published in full colour throughout, this book has an accompanying website with video clips presenting the full array of modern METs in a variety of acute, chronic and rehabilitation settings.
"The practical application of MET starts from Chapter 5. The videos are accessible via a website whose address is within the book. A simple log in and you have access to a collection of MET greatest hits. The videos are clear, simple and short but not inclusive of all the techniques in the book" Reviewed by InTouch, May 2015
Key Features
- Introduces new methodology and instructs in the scientific basis and correct application of existing METs
- Explains the value of METs in the treatment of a variety of problems ranging from hypertonicity and muscle tightness to joint dysfunction and joint capsule adhesions
- Provides precise assessment and diagnosis guidelines from a variety of perspectives including osteopathy, chiropractic, physical therapy, athletic training and massage therapy
- Details the background to soft tissue dysfunction and explains the adaptive chain reactions that both produce and result from dysfunction
- Gives many variations on the safe use of MET in acute, chronic and rehabilitation settings
- Highly illustrated with full-colour line drawings and diagrams
- Supplemented by a website which includes video clips of experienced practitioners demonstrating the techniques
- Ideal for experienced practitioners as well as those taking undergraduate and postgraduate courses in manual therapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 21st May 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702046537
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061059
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702059629
Reviews
Comments about previous editions
I'm rather taken with the new edition of this book. Dr. Chaitow has gathered well known experts from several disciplines and has crafted a book that will be used by all of them. A great deal of care has gone into this book. There is a wealth of clinical information and a very good overview of research regarding the use of MET in managing a range of conditions and clinical situations. The focus on other disciplines is a great plus in this new edition. I recommend it.
Weighted Numerical Score 95 - 4 Stars!
Dana J. Lawrence, DC of Doody's Book Reviews
This book does not disappoint. Everything you ever wanted to know about [MET] is contained within these pages. The format is very user friendly and the book is littered with clinically relevant ideas and techniques. The volume is sure to help enhance your practice.
Steve Canning, In Touch, Spring 2008, No. 122.
About the Editors
Leon Chaitow Editor
Leon Chaitow ND DO is an internationally known and respected osteopathic and naturopathic practitioner and teacher of soft tissue manipulation methods of treatment. He is author of over 60 books, including a series on Advanced Soft Tissue Manipulation (Muscle Energy Techniques, Positional Release Techniques, Modern Neuromuscular Techniques) and also Palpation Skills; Cranial
Manipulation: Theory and Practice; Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Practitioner’s Guide to Treatment, and many more. He is editor of the peer reviewed Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, that offers a multidisciplinary perspective on physical methods of patient care. Leon Chaitow was for many years senior lecturer on the Therapeutic Bodywork degree courses which he helped to design at the School of Integrated Health, University of Westminster, London, where is he now an Honorary Fellow. He continues to teach and practice part-time in London, when not in Corfu, Greece where he focuses on his writing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Osteopath and Naturopath; Honorary Fellow and Former Senior Lecturer, School of Life Sciences, University of Westminster, London, UK; Fellow, British Naturopathic Association.; Fellow, College of Osteopaths, UK