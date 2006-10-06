Muscle Energy Techniques E-Book - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702032431

Muscle Energy Techniques E-Book

3rd Edition

Editors: Leon Chaitow
Authors: Leon Chaitow
eBook ISBN: 9780702032431
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 6th October 2006
Description

This comprehensive text describes the basis and practice of Muscle Energy Techniques (MET), a widely recognized approach to treating musculoskeletal dysfunction. It describes those manipulative techniques in which a patient, on request, actively uses his or her muscles from a controlled position in a specific direction against a distinct counterforce applied by the practitioner. These techniques are combined from methods used in physical therapy, osteopathy, chiropractic and manual medicine.

Key Features

  • Details the background to soft tissue dysfunction and explains the chain reactions which occur as part of such dysfunctions.
  • Provides precise assessment and diagnosis guidelines.
  • Gives many variations on the safe use of MET in acute, chronic, and rehabilitation settings.
  • Explains the use of MET for whole muscle problems, local dysfunction, and joint restrictions.
  • Suggests patient self-application methods.
  • Includes a companion DVD-ROM with video clips of the author demonstrating the techniques.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702032431

About the Editors

Leon Chaitow Editor

Leon Chaitow ND DO is an internationally known and respected osteopathic and naturopathic practitioner and teacher of soft tissue manipulation methods of treatment. He is author of over 60 books, including a series on Advanced Soft Tissue Manipulation (Muscle Energy Techniques, Positional Release Techniques, Modern Neuromuscular Techniques) and also Palpation Skills; Cranial

Manipulation: Theory and Practice; Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Practitioner’s Guide to Treatment, and many more. He is editor of the peer reviewed Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, that offers a multidisciplinary perspective on physical methods of patient care. Leon Chaitow was for many years senior lecturer on the Therapeutic Bodywork degree courses which he helped to design at the School of Integrated Health, University of Westminster, London, where is he now an Honorary Fellow. He continues to teach and practice part-time in London, when not in Corfu, Greece where he focuses on his writing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Registered Osteopath and Naturopath; Honorary Fellow and Former Senior Lecturer, School of Life Sciences, University of Westminster, London, UK; Fellow, British Naturopathic Association.; Fellow, College of Osteopaths, UK

About the Authors

