Muscle Biopsy: A Practical Approach

Authors: Victor Dubowitz Caroline Sewry
Description

In this book, Professor Victor Dubowitz manages to bridge the gap between clinical syndromes/disorders and their underlying pathologies. An internationally renowned figure in the field of muscle disease, Professor Dubowitz skillfully guides you through the complexities of pathologic diagnoses and their implications for clinical treatment. This reference describes the techniques of obtaining a muscle biopsy and examines the histochemical, histological, electron microscopical and molecular appearance of normal muscle and the pathology of individual muscle disease.

Key Features

  • Covers the entire range of diagnostic/investigative techniques, providing you with all of the necessary tools to formulate an accurate diagnosis.
  • Offers a combination of clinical and pathological experience for a unique perspective on a complex and difficult area of diagnosis.
  • Addresses the "knowledge explosion" over the last 10 years in the fields of molecular genetics and immunocytochemistry, including all of the latest clinically relevant investigative techniques.
  • Focuses on diagnostic techniques and on the diagnostic interpretation of results, giving you a portable reference book and a bench book in a single volume.

Table of Contents

Section 1 The Biopsy: Normal and Diseased Muscle

1. The procedure of muscle biopsy

2. Histological and histochemical stains and reactions

3. Normal muscle

4. Definition of pathological changes seen in muscle biopsies

5. Ultrastructural changes in diseased muscle

6. Immunohistochemistry

7. How to read a biopsy


Section 2 Pathological Muscle: Individual Diseases

8. Classification of neuromuscular disorders

9. Neurogenic disorders

10. Muscular dystrophies and allied disorders I: Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy

11. Muscular dystrophies and allied disorders II: limb-girdle muscular dystrophies

12. Muscular dystrophies and allied disorders III: congenital muscular dystrophies

13. Muscular dystrophies and allied disorders IV: Emeryƒ{Driefuss muscular dystrophies and Bethlem myopathy

14. Muscular dystrophies and allied disorders V: facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy

15. Congenital myopathies

16. Myofibrillar myopathies

17. Metabolic myopathies I: glycogenoses

18. Metabolic myopathies II: lipid related disorders and mitochondrial myopathies

19. Endocrine disorders

20. Ion channel disorders

21. Myasthenic syndromes

22. Inflammatory myopathies

23. Toxic and drug-induced myopathies
Russell Lane, Charing Cross Hospital


Appendix 1. Glossary of commonly used terms


References


Index

About the Authors

Victor Dubowitz

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Paediatrics Dubowitz Neuromuscular Centre Institute of Child Health London, UK

Caroline Sewry

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Muscle Pathology Dubowitz Neuromuscular Centre Institute of Child Health/Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children London, UK; Wolfson Centre for Inherited Neuromuscular Diseases Department of Musculoskeletal Pathology Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital Oswestry, UK

Reviews

"The third edition of this book...has surpassed my expectations. The quality of the book overall is excellent, from the production and layout to the illustrations, diagrams and index. The range of muscle diseases included spans both adults and children, with an integrated approach to diagnosis including clinical, genetic, biochemical and pathological features. Overall, this book has been a highlight of the past year for me. It deserves to do very well indeed and will be of immense value beyond its target readership." BMA Awards 2007

