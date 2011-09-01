Muscle and Sensory Testing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437716115, 9781437716023

Muscle and Sensory Testing

3rd Edition

Authors: Nancy Reese
eBook ISBN: 9781437716023
eBook ISBN: 9780323266512
eBook ISBN: 9781455777303
Paperback ISBN: 9781437716115
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st September 2011
Page Count: 616
Description

If you want to excel in the physical therapy field, you’ll need to first master the art of manual muscle testing. Written by a well-known PT expert, Muscle and Sensory Testing, 3rd Edition provides you with everything you need to effectively perform manual muscle and sensory tests – all in one well-organized, easy-to-follow resource. Chapters include an overview of muscle strength assessment and detail precise anatomic testing techniques for upper extremities, lower extremities, and head, neck and trunk; functional muscle tests; tests for mental status, cranial nerves and superficial reflexes; and use of observational gait analysis as a screening tool. Photographs of testing procedures, line drawings of various innervations, and video clips showing manual muscle testing procedures augment your understanding of this important skill area.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Video clips on the companion Evolve website showcase techniques involving muscle tests, handheld dynamometry, sensory and neurologic testing, clinician and patient positioning, and force application.

  • Chapter 6: Techniques of Pediatric Muscle Testing covers the different techniques for manual infant muscle testing that help determine prognosis and treatment.

  • Consistent chapter layout and organization by joint and muscle system allow you to quickly and easily locate the information you need.

  • Instructions for performing hand-held dynamometry of major trunk and extremity muscles are clear and concise to ease your comprehension.

  • Chapter on functional muscle testing demonstrates positioning, examiner instructions, and expected response for patients of all ages.

  • Detailed neurologic exam instructions with photos help you perform accurate screening and interpret exam results.

  • Coverage of techniques such as gravity-resisted testing and gravity-eliminated testing clearly shows you how to perform alternative methods of manual muscle testing.

  • Hundreds of photos and illustrations demonstrate various techniques and landmarks to give you a clear understanding of positioning, stabilization, and common substitutions.

  • Clinical notes highlight useful information about particular symptoms or conditions that you may encounter in practice.

  • Case vignettes challenge you to apply your knowledge to real-world situations and think creatively about clinical problems.

  • Overview of normal gait cycle serves as a resource for identifying gait deviations and associated muscle weaknesses.

  • Evaluation of current research methods addresses the validity, reliability, and limitations of muscle testing techniques.

  • Companion Evolve website contains additional, up-to-date information on this topic, such as pediatric data on the hand-held dynamometer.

Table of Contents

1: Introduction to Muscle Strength Testing

2: Techniques of Manual Muscle Testing: Upper Extremity

3: Techniques of Manual Muscle Testing: Head, Neck, and Trunk

4: Techniques of Manual Muscle Testing: Lower Extremity

5: Techniques of Functional Muscle Testing

6: Techniques of Pediatric Muscle Testing

7: Hand-held Dynamometry for Muscle Testing

8: Techniques of the Sensory Examination

9: Techniques of the Remainder of the Neurologic Examination: Coordination, Mental Status, Cranial Nerves, and Superficial Reflexes

10: Observational Gait Analysis as a Screening Tool

Appendix A: Average Joint Ranges of Motion

Appendix B: Muscle Innervations by Spinal Cord Level

Appendix C: Muscle Innervations by Peripheral Nerve

Index

About the Author

Nancy Reese

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Central Arkansas, Conway, AR; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Anatomy, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR

