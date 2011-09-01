If you want to excel in the physical therapy field, you’ll need to first master the art of manual muscle testing. Written by a well-known PT expert, Muscle and Sensory Testing, 3rd Edition provides you with everything you need to effectively perform manual muscle and sensory tests – all in one well-organized, easy-to-follow resource. Chapters include an overview of muscle strength assessment and detail precise anatomic testing techniques for upper extremities, lower extremities, and head, neck and trunk; functional muscle tests; tests for mental status, cranial nerves and superficial reflexes; and use of observational gait analysis as a screening tool. Photographs of testing procedures, line drawings of various innervations, and video clips showing manual muscle testing procedures augment your understanding of this important skill area.