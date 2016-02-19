Muscle and Meat Biochemistry

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Composition and Structure

I. Introduction

II. Gross Composition

A. Water and Fat

B. Proteins

C. Carbohydrates

D. Soluble Nonprotein Substances

III. Detailed Composition

A. Water

B. Fat (Lipids)

C. Carbohydrates

D. Proteins

E. Minerals and Vitamins

IV. Gross Muscle Structure

A. Types of Muscle

B. Gross Appearance

C. The Muscle Fiber

D. Cross-Striation Pattern

E. Ultrastructural Organization

V. The Nervous System

VI. Summary

Literature Cited

2 Muscle Cell Differentiation and Growth

I. Introduction

II. Myogenic Cell Lineage

III. Bipotential Cell Lineage Theory

IV. Ultrastructure and Morphology of Myoplast Fusion Relationship between Presumptive Myoblast Proliferation and Myoblast Fusion

V. Activation of Gene Programs Directly Involved in the Contractile System

VI. Morphology of Development in the Embryo

VII. Participation of Satellite Cells in Postnatal Muscle Growth and Muscle Regeneration

Literature Cited

3 Proteins of the Thick Filament

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Structure of Myosin

A. Natural Subunit Composition of Myosin

B. Proteolytic Subunits of Myosin

III. Enzymatic Activit y of Myosin Mechanism of ATP Hydrolysis by Myosin

IV. Arrangement of Myosin within the Thick Filament

A. Structure of the M-Line

B. C-Protein

V. Purification of Myosin

Appendix: Preparation of Myosin

Literature Cited

4 Proteins of the Thin Filament: Actin, Tropomyosin, and Troponin

I. Actin

A. Introduction

B. Purification of Actin from Skeletal and Cardiac Muscle

C. Physical and Chemical Properties of Actin

D. Properties of F-Actin and Thin Filaments

II. Tropomyosin

A. Introduction

B. Purification of Tropomyosin

C. Physical and Chemical Properties of Tropomyosin

III. Troponin

A. Purification and Properties of Troponin Complex

B. Troponin T

C. Troponin I

D. Troponin C

IV. Summary: Model of Interaction of Actin, Troponin, and Tropomyosin

Appendix A: Preparation of Actin Powder

Appendix B: Preparation of Actin

Appendix C: Preparation of Tropomyosin and Troponin Complex

Literature Cited

5 Cytoskeletal and Other Proteins of the Myofibrils

I. Introduction

II. Proteins Overlapping Both the A-Band and the I-Band

A. Titin (Connectin)

B. Gap Filaments

C. γ-Actinin

D. β-Actinin

E. Paratropomyosni

III. Proteins Localized in the A-Band

A. M-Line Proteins

B. Other Proteins of the A-Band

IV. Proteins Localized in the I-Band

A. Z-Line Proteins

B. N-Line Proteins

V. Summary

Literature Cited

6 Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

I. Introduction

II. Transmission of Nerve Impulses to Muscle Cells

III. Organization and Structure of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

IV. Isolation and General Properties of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum from Skeletal Muscle

A. Intrinsic Proteins of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

B. Extrinsic Proteins of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

C. Enzymatic Model of Ca2+ Transport

Literature Cited

7 Contraction and Rigor Mortis

I. Introduction

II. Force Generation versus Filament Overlap

III. Cross-Bridge Movement Correlation between Cross-Bridge Movement and Biochemistry of Contraction

IV. Nature of the Conformational Change in Myosin

Literature Cited

8 Skeletal Muscle Growth and Protein Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. General Principles of Muscle Growth

III. General Characteristics of Protein Degradation in Muscle

IV. Protein Synthesis and Degradation during Growth and Muscle Hypertrophy

V. Methodological Problems Associated with Measurement of Protein Metabolism

Literature Cited

9 Skeletal Muscle Fiber Types

I. Introduction

II. Systems for Classifying Muscles

A. Appearance of Muscles

B. Physiological Behavior

C. Biochemical Properties

D. Histochemical Staining Procedures

III. Systems for Classifying Muscle Fibers

A. Red, White, and Intermediate Fibers

B. Type I and II Fibers

C. Type A, B, and C Fibers

D. Romanul's Fiber Typing System

E. Type I, IIA , and IIB Fibers

F. α-Red, β-Red, and α-White System

IV. Physical Appearance of Different Muscle Fiber Types

A. Color

B. Size of Muscle Fibers

C. Blood Supply

D. Numbers of Mitochondria

E. Width of A-Line

F. Amount of Sarcoplasmci Reticulum

G. Innervation of Different Fiber Types

V. Biochemical Traits of Different Fiber Types

A. Calcium Content

B. Myoglobin Content

C. Glycogen Content

D. ATP, Creatine Phosphate, and Their Metabolites

E. Lipid Content

F. Soluble Proteins in Low Ionic Strength Solution

G. Connective Tissue Content

H. Enzyme Activities

I. Differences in Myofibrillar Proteins

J. Effects of Innervation and Development

VI. Summary

Literature Cited

10 Cardiac and Smooth Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Smooth Muscle

A. Size and Appearance of Smooth Muscle Fibers

B. Organization and Subcellular Arrangement of Smooth Muscle Cells

C. Chemical and Physical Properties of Smooth Muscle

D. Mechanism of Smooth Muscle Contraction

III. Cardiac Muscle

A. Appearance and Size of Cardiac Muscle Fibers

B. Arrangement and Subcellular Organization of Cardiac Muscle Cells

C. Chemical and Physical Properties of Cardiac Muscle

D. Synthesis and Turnover of Myofibrillar Proteins in Cardiac Muscle

E. Role of Catecholamines in Myocardial Function

F. Mechanism of Stress-Induced Heart Disease

IV. Summary

Literature Cited

11 Sarcoplasmic Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Fractionation of Sarcoplasmic Proteins

III. Nuclear Fraction

A. DNA

B. RNA

C. Lipoproteins

IV. Mitochondrial Fraction

A. Isolation

B. Components of the Mitochondrial Fraction

V. Microsomal Fraction

A. Microsomes

B. Ribosomes

C. Sarcoplasmci Reticulum

VI. Cytoplasmic Supernatant or Cytosolic Fraction

A. Glycolysis and Gluconeogenes

B. Citric Acid Cycle

C. Other Cytosolic Enzymes

D. Respiratory Pigments

VII. Summary

Literature Cited

12 The Connective Tissues: Collagen, Elastin, and Ground Substance

I. Introduction

II. Classification and Major Components of Connective Tissues

A. Classification of Connective Tissues

B. Components in Connective Tissues

III. Collagen

A. Molecular Structure

B. Turnover of Collagen

IV . Elastic Fibers

A. Microfibrillar Component

B. Elastin

V. Constituents of Ground Substance

A. Glycosaminoglycans and Their Protein Complexes

B. Fibronectins, Laminin, and Other Extracellular Glycoproteins

VI. Summary

Literature Cited

13 Postmortem Changes during Conversion of Muscle to Meat

I. Introduction

II. Glycogen, High-Energy Phosphates, and Their Metabolites

A. Glycogen

B. Interconversion and Degradation of High-Energy Phosphates

C. Enzymes Catalyzing ATP Hydrolysis in Muscle

III . Postmortem Changes Occurring in Conversion of Muscle to Meat

A. Physical Changes

B. Chemical Changes

C. Factors Influencing Postmortem Glycolysis

D. Structural and Tension Changes during Development of Rigor Mortis

IV . Some Conditions Occurring in Muscle/Meat

A. Cold Shortening

B. Thaw Rigor

C. Aging of Meat

D. Water Holding Capacity of Muscle

E. Dark Cutting Beef

F. Pale, Soft, and Exudative Pork

G. Dark, Firm, and Dry Pork

H. Porcine Stress Syndrome

I. Double Muscling in Cattle

V. Some Postmortem Processing Characteristics of Muscle Processing of Pre- versus Postrigor Muscle

VI. Meat Flavor

Desirable Meat Flavor

VII. Summary

Literature Cited

Index

