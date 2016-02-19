Muscle and Meat Biochemistry
1st Edition
Muscle and Meat Biochemistry teaches the different concepts and topics under the eponymous subject. The book covers the gross and detailed composition and structure of muscles and the relationship of the nervous system with the muscular system; muscle cell differentiation and growth; proteins of the thick filament; and the molecular structure and enzymatic activity of myosin. The text also discusses the proteins found in the thin filament - actin, troponin, and myosin; skeletal muscle growth; protein metabolism; and fiber types. The book also encompasses cardiac and smooth muscle; sarcoplasmic proteins; the connective tissues - collagen, elastin, and ground substance; and the postmortem changes during conversion of muscle to meat. The text is recommended for advanced undergraduate and graduate students, as well as for scientists who would like to know more about muscle biology, muscle physiology, and meat science.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Composition and Structure
I. Introduction
II. Gross Composition
A. Water and Fat
B. Proteins
C. Carbohydrates
D. Soluble Nonprotein Substances
III. Detailed Composition
A. Water
B. Fat (Lipids)
C. Carbohydrates
D. Proteins
E. Minerals and Vitamins
IV. Gross Muscle Structure
A. Types of Muscle
B. Gross Appearance
C. The Muscle Fiber
D. Cross-Striation Pattern
E. Ultrastructural Organization
V. The Nervous System
VI. Summary
Literature Cited
2 Muscle Cell Differentiation and Growth
I. Introduction
II. Myogenic Cell Lineage
III. Bipotential Cell Lineage Theory
IV. Ultrastructure and Morphology of Myoplast Fusion Relationship between Presumptive Myoblast Proliferation and Myoblast Fusion
V. Activation of Gene Programs Directly Involved in the Contractile System
VI. Morphology of Development in the Embryo
VII. Participation of Satellite Cells in Postnatal Muscle Growth and Muscle Regeneration
Literature Cited
3 Proteins of the Thick Filament
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Structure of Myosin
A. Natural Subunit Composition of Myosin
B. Proteolytic Subunits of Myosin
III. Enzymatic Activit y of Myosin Mechanism of ATP Hydrolysis by Myosin
IV. Arrangement of Myosin within the Thick Filament
A. Structure of the M-Line
B. C-Protein
V. Purification of Myosin
Appendix: Preparation of Myosin
Literature Cited
4 Proteins of the Thin Filament: Actin, Tropomyosin, and Troponin
I. Actin
A. Introduction
B. Purification of Actin from Skeletal and Cardiac Muscle
C. Physical and Chemical Properties of Actin
D. Properties of F-Actin and Thin Filaments
II. Tropomyosin
A. Introduction
B. Purification of Tropomyosin
C. Physical and Chemical Properties of Tropomyosin
III. Troponin
A. Purification and Properties of Troponin Complex
B. Troponin T
C. Troponin I
D. Troponin C
IV. Summary: Model of Interaction of Actin, Troponin, and Tropomyosin
Appendix A: Preparation of Actin Powder
Appendix B: Preparation of Actin
Appendix C: Preparation of Tropomyosin and Troponin Complex
Literature Cited
5 Cytoskeletal and Other Proteins of the Myofibrils
I. Introduction
II. Proteins Overlapping Both the A-Band and the I-Band
A. Titin (Connectin)
B. Gap Filaments
C. γ-Actinin
D. β-Actinin
E. Paratropomyosni
III. Proteins Localized in the A-Band
A. M-Line Proteins
B. Other Proteins of the A-Band
IV. Proteins Localized in the I-Band
A. Z-Line Proteins
B. N-Line Proteins
V. Summary
Literature Cited
6 Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
I. Introduction
II. Transmission of Nerve Impulses to Muscle Cells
III. Organization and Structure of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
IV. Isolation and General Properties of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum from Skeletal Muscle
A. Intrinsic Proteins of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
B. Extrinsic Proteins of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
C. Enzymatic Model of Ca2+ Transport
Literature Cited
7 Contraction and Rigor Mortis
I. Introduction
II. Force Generation versus Filament Overlap
III. Cross-Bridge Movement Correlation between Cross-Bridge Movement and Biochemistry of Contraction
IV. Nature of the Conformational Change in Myosin
Literature Cited
8 Skeletal Muscle Growth and Protein Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. General Principles of Muscle Growth
III. General Characteristics of Protein Degradation in Muscle
IV. Protein Synthesis and Degradation during Growth and Muscle Hypertrophy
V. Methodological Problems Associated with Measurement of Protein Metabolism
Literature Cited
9 Skeletal Muscle Fiber Types
I. Introduction
II. Systems for Classifying Muscles
A. Appearance of Muscles
B. Physiological Behavior
C. Biochemical Properties
D. Histochemical Staining Procedures
III. Systems for Classifying Muscle Fibers
A. Red, White, and Intermediate Fibers
B. Type I and II Fibers
C. Type A, B, and C Fibers
D. Romanul's Fiber Typing System
E. Type I, IIA , and IIB Fibers
F. α-Red, β-Red, and α-White System
IV. Physical Appearance of Different Muscle Fiber Types
A. Color
B. Size of Muscle Fibers
C. Blood Supply
D. Numbers of Mitochondria
E. Width of A-Line
F. Amount of Sarcoplasmci Reticulum
G. Innervation of Different Fiber Types
V. Biochemical Traits of Different Fiber Types
A. Calcium Content
B. Myoglobin Content
C. Glycogen Content
D. ATP, Creatine Phosphate, and Their Metabolites
E. Lipid Content
F. Soluble Proteins in Low Ionic Strength Solution
G. Connective Tissue Content
H. Enzyme Activities
I. Differences in Myofibrillar Proteins
J. Effects of Innervation and Development
VI. Summary
Literature Cited
10 Cardiac and Smooth Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Smooth Muscle
A. Size and Appearance of Smooth Muscle Fibers
B. Organization and Subcellular Arrangement of Smooth Muscle Cells
C. Chemical and Physical Properties of Smooth Muscle
D. Mechanism of Smooth Muscle Contraction
III. Cardiac Muscle
A. Appearance and Size of Cardiac Muscle Fibers
B. Arrangement and Subcellular Organization of Cardiac Muscle Cells
C. Chemical and Physical Properties of Cardiac Muscle
D. Synthesis and Turnover of Myofibrillar Proteins in Cardiac Muscle
E. Role of Catecholamines in Myocardial Function
F. Mechanism of Stress-Induced Heart Disease
IV. Summary
Literature Cited
11 Sarcoplasmic Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Fractionation of Sarcoplasmic Proteins
III. Nuclear Fraction
A. DNA
B. RNA
C. Lipoproteins
IV. Mitochondrial Fraction
A. Isolation
B. Components of the Mitochondrial Fraction
V. Microsomal Fraction
A. Microsomes
B. Ribosomes
C. Sarcoplasmci Reticulum
VI. Cytoplasmic Supernatant or Cytosolic Fraction
A. Glycolysis and Gluconeogenes
B. Citric Acid Cycle
C. Other Cytosolic Enzymes
D. Respiratory Pigments
VII. Summary
Literature Cited
12 The Connective Tissues: Collagen, Elastin, and Ground Substance
I. Introduction
II. Classification and Major Components of Connective Tissues
A. Classification of Connective Tissues
B. Components in Connective Tissues
III. Collagen
A. Molecular Structure
B. Turnover of Collagen
IV . Elastic Fibers
A. Microfibrillar Component
B. Elastin
V. Constituents of Ground Substance
A. Glycosaminoglycans and Their Protein Complexes
B. Fibronectins, Laminin, and Other Extracellular Glycoproteins
VI. Summary
Literature Cited
13 Postmortem Changes during Conversion of Muscle to Meat
I. Introduction
II. Glycogen, High-Energy Phosphates, and Their Metabolites
A. Glycogen
B. Interconversion and Degradation of High-Energy Phosphates
C. Enzymes Catalyzing ATP Hydrolysis in Muscle
III . Postmortem Changes Occurring in Conversion of Muscle to Meat
A. Physical Changes
B. Chemical Changes
C. Factors Influencing Postmortem Glycolysis
D. Structural and Tension Changes during Development of Rigor Mortis
IV . Some Conditions Occurring in Muscle/Meat
A. Cold Shortening
B. Thaw Rigor
C. Aging of Meat
D. Water Holding Capacity of Muscle
E. Dark Cutting Beef
F. Pale, Soft, and Exudative Pork
G. Dark, Firm, and Dry Pork
H. Porcine Stress Syndrome
I. Double Muscling in Cattle
V. Some Postmortem Processing Characteristics of Muscle Processing of Pre- versus Postrigor Muscle
VI. Meat Flavor
Desirable Meat Flavor
VII. Summary
Literature Cited
Index
