Murray & Nadel's Textbook of Respiratory Medicine, 2-Volume Set - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323655873

Murray & Nadel's Textbook of Respiratory Medicine, 2-Volume Set

7th Edition

Editors: V.Courtney Broaddus Joel Ernst Talmadge E King, Jr Stephen Lazarus Kathleen F. Sarmiento Lynn M. Schnapp Renee Stapleton Michael B. Gotway
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323655873
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th May 2021
Page Count: 2208
Description

Known for its clear readability, thorough coverage, and expert authorship, Murray & Nadel’s Textbook of Respiratory Medicine has long been the gold standard text in the fast-changing field of pulmonary medicine. The new 7th Edition brings you fully up to date with newly expanded content, numerous new chapters, a new editorial team, and extensive updates throughout. It covers the entire spectrum of pulmonology in one authoritative point-of-care reference, making it an ideal resource for pulmonary physicians, fellows, and other pulmonary practitioners.

V.Courtney Broaddus

Professor Emeritus of Medicine University of California, San Francisco Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine San Francisco General Hospital San Francisco, California

Joel Ernst

Professor and Chief Division of Experimental Medicine Department of Medicine University of California, San Francisco San Francisco General Hospital San Francisco, California

Talmadge E King, Jr

Julius R. Krevans Distinguished Professorship in Internal Medicine, Chair, Department of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Stephen Lazarus

Professor of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, Director, Clinical Training Program in Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, Associate Director, Adult Pulmonary Laboratory, Senior Investigator, Cardiovascular Research Institute, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Kathleen F. Sarmiento

Associate Professor Department of Medicine University of California, San Francisco

Lynn M. Schnapp

Renee Stapleton

Associate Professor, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Vermont College of Medicine, Burlington, Vermont

Michael B. Gotway

Professor of Radiology, Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ; Clinical Associate Professor, Diagnostic Radiology / Biomedical Imaging & Pulmonary / Critical Care Medicine, Department of Radiology, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, California; Clinical Professor, University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix, AZ; Adjunct Professor, Department of Biomedical Informatics, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

