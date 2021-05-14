Murray & Nadel's Textbook of Respiratory Medicine, 2-Volume Set
7th Edition
Description
Known for its clear readability, thorough coverage, and expert authorship, Murray & Nadel’s Textbook of Respiratory Medicine has long been the gold standard text in the fast-changing field of pulmonary medicine. The new 7th Edition brings you fully up to date with newly expanded content, numerous new chapters, a new editorial team, and extensive updates throughout. It covers the entire spectrum of pulmonology in one authoritative point-of-care reference, making it an ideal resource for pulmonary physicians, fellows, and other pulmonary practitioners.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 14th May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323655873
About the Editors
V.Courtney Broaddus
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Medicine University of California, San Francisco Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine San Francisco General Hospital San Francisco, California
Joel Ernst
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief Division of Experimental Medicine Department of Medicine University of California, San Francisco San Francisco General Hospital San Francisco, California
Talmadge E King, Jr
Affiliations and Expertise
Julius R. Krevans Distinguished Professorship in Internal Medicine, Chair, Department of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Stephen Lazarus
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, Director, Clinical Training Program in Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, Associate Director, Adult Pulmonary Laboratory, Senior Investigator, Cardiovascular Research Institute, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Kathleen F. Sarmiento
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Department of Medicine University of California, San Francisco
Lynn M. Schnapp
Renee Stapleton
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Vermont College of Medicine, Burlington, Vermont
Michael B. Gotway
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ; Clinical Associate Professor, Diagnostic Radiology / Biomedical Imaging & Pulmonary / Critical Care Medicine, Department of Radiology, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, California; Clinical Professor, University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix, AZ; Adjunct Professor, Department of Biomedical Informatics, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ
