Murray & Nadel's Image-Guided Thoracic Case Studies - E-Book with Video - 5th Edition

Murray & Nadel’s Image-Guided Thoracic Case Studies - E-Book with Video

5th Edition

Authors: Robert Mason V.Courtney Broaddus Thomas Martin Talmadge King Dean Schraufnagel Jay Nadel
eBook ISBN: 9781455774777
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st May 2013
Description

Master pulmonary procedures with Murray & Nadel’s Image-Guided Thoracic Case Studies eBook - the first-ever eBook derived from the highly popular, preeminently authoritative Murray and Nadel's Textbook of Respiratory Medicine, 5th Edition. Because this pulmonology reference was "born digital" rather than being adapted from a printed version, its content is optimized for e-reader functionality. Consistently formatted cases present information in a way that’s designed for learning, so every page offers maximum reader experience. Over 800 images take visual learning to an entirely new level.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455774777

About the Author

Robert Mason

Affiliations and Expertise

Cetalie & Marcel Weiss Chair in Pulmonary Medicine, Department of Medicine, National Jewish Health, Denver, Colorado; Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado Denver Health Sciences Center, Aurora, Colorado

V.Courtney Broaddus

Affiliations and Expertise

John F. Murray Distinguished Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco; Chief, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco, California

Thomas Martin

Talmadge King

Affiliations and Expertise

Julius R. Krevans Distinguished Professorship in Internal Medicine, Chair, Department of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Dean Schraufnagel

Jay Nadel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Physiology, and Radiology, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Cardiovascular Research Institute, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

