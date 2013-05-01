Murray & Nadel’s Image-Guided Thoracic Case Studies - E-Book with Video
5th Edition
Master pulmonary procedures with Murray & Nadel’s Image-Guided Thoracic Case Studies eBook - the first-ever eBook derived from the highly popular, preeminently authoritative Murray and Nadel's Textbook of Respiratory Medicine, 5th Edition. Because this pulmonology reference was "born digital" rather than being adapted from a printed version, its content is optimized for e-reader functionality. Consistently formatted cases present information in a way that’s designed for learning, so every page offers maximum reader experience. Over 800 images take visual learning to an entirely new level.
- English
- © Saunders 2013
- 1st May 2013
- Saunders
- 9781455774777
Robert Mason
Cetalie & Marcel Weiss Chair in Pulmonary Medicine, Department of Medicine, National Jewish Health, Denver, Colorado; Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado Denver Health Sciences Center, Aurora, Colorado
V.Courtney Broaddus
John F. Murray Distinguished Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco; Chief, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco, California
Thomas Martin
Talmadge King
Julius R. Krevans Distinguished Professorship in Internal Medicine, Chair, Department of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Dean Schraufnagel
Jay Nadel
Professor of Medicine, Physiology, and Radiology, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Cardiovascular Research Institute, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California