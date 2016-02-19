Muon Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123606013, 9780323151719

Muon Physics

1st Edition

Electromagnetic Interactions

Editors: Vernon Hughes
eBook ISBN: 9780323151719
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 408
Description

Muon Physics, Volume I: Electromagnetic Interactions deals with the electromagnetic interaction of muon as well as its static properties. The validity tests of quantum electrodynamics (QED) in the simple muonic system such as muonium, muonic hydrogen, and heavier muonic atoms are discussed. Possible tests of QED at much higher energy and large momentum transfers are also considered. An explanation of the unified gauge theories of electromagnetic and weak interactions in very simple and easily understandable terms is included as well. This volume is comprised of four chapters and begins with a historical overview of the muon, from its discovery and that of π and μ mesons to advances in understanding the vital roles played by the muon in almost every field of physics. The next chapter explores the electromagnetic properties of the muon and looks at experimental and theoretical developments concerning its static properties and electromagnetic interactions. The third chapter is concerned with the physics of the muonic atom and describes experimental methods for investigating the production of muonic atoms; charge distribution in spherical nuclei; the density of electrons in the atom; electric quadrupole and magnetic dipole interactions between the muon and the nucleus; and intensities of muonic transitions. The final chapter is devoted to cosmic-ray muons and emphasizes the character of very high-energy nucleon-nucleon interactions, together with the properties of the electromagnetic and weak interactions at very high energies. This book is written primarily for physicists as well as students and researchers in physics.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter I Introduction and History

Mistaken Identity

Discovery of π and µ Mesons

Nature's Perversity

Muon Physics

Weak Interactions

Nonconservation of Parity and the Two-Component Neutrino Theory

Universal (V-A) Fermi Interaction

Two Kinds of Neutrino

Quantum Electrodynamics

Muon Scattering

Muonic Atoms

Application of Muons in Solid-State Physics and Chemistry

References

Chapter II Electromagnetic Properties and Interactions of Muons

I. Introduction

II. Static Properties

III. Electromagnetic Interactions

IV. Future Possibilities and Speculations

References

Chapter III Muonic Atoms

Introduction

I. The Hierarchy of Theoretical Models

II. Experimental Methods

III. Charge Distribution in Spherical Nuclei

IV. The Density of Electrons in the Atom

V. Electric Quadrupole and Magnetic Dipole Interactions between the Muon and the Nucleus

VI. Intensities of Muonic Transitions

VII. Outlook

References

Appendix to Chapter III Numerical Evaluation of Muonic-Atom Energy Levels

I. Introduction

II. Vacuum-Polarization Corrections

III. Self-Energy and Anomalous Magnetic-Moment Corrections

References

Chapter IV Cosmic-Ray Muons

I. Early Measurements of Muon Properties

II. The Interaction of High-Energy Muons with Matter

III. The Muon Flux from Cosmic Rays

IV. Muons in Extensive Air Showers

References

Index

