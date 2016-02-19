Muon Physics
1st Edition
Electromagnetic Interactions
Description
Muon Physics, Volume I: Electromagnetic Interactions deals with the electromagnetic interaction of muon as well as its static properties. The validity tests of quantum electrodynamics (QED) in the simple muonic system such as muonium, muonic hydrogen, and heavier muonic atoms are discussed. Possible tests of QED at much higher energy and large momentum transfers are also considered. An explanation of the unified gauge theories of electromagnetic and weak interactions in very simple and easily understandable terms is included as well. This volume is comprised of four chapters and begins with a historical overview of the muon, from its discovery and that of π and μ mesons to advances in understanding the vital roles played by the muon in almost every field of physics. The next chapter explores the electromagnetic properties of the muon and looks at experimental and theoretical developments concerning its static properties and electromagnetic interactions. The third chapter is concerned with the physics of the muonic atom and describes experimental methods for investigating the production of muonic atoms; charge distribution in spherical nuclei; the density of electrons in the atom; electric quadrupole and magnetic dipole interactions between the muon and the nucleus; and intensities of muonic transitions. The final chapter is devoted to cosmic-ray muons and emphasizes the character of very high-energy nucleon-nucleon interactions, together with the properties of the electromagnetic and weak interactions at very high energies. This book is written primarily for physicists as well as students and researchers in physics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter I Introduction and History
Mistaken Identity
Discovery of π and µ Mesons
Nature's Perversity
Muon Physics
Weak Interactions
Nonconservation of Parity and the Two-Component Neutrino Theory
Universal (V-A) Fermi Interaction
Two Kinds of Neutrino
Quantum Electrodynamics
Muon Scattering
Muonic Atoms
Application of Muons in Solid-State Physics and Chemistry
References
Chapter II Electromagnetic Properties and Interactions of Muons
I. Introduction
II. Static Properties
III. Electromagnetic Interactions
IV. Future Possibilities and Speculations
References
Chapter III Muonic Atoms
Introduction
I. The Hierarchy of Theoretical Models
II. Experimental Methods
III. Charge Distribution in Spherical Nuclei
IV. The Density of Electrons in the Atom
V. Electric Quadrupole and Magnetic Dipole Interactions between the Muon and the Nucleus
VI. Intensities of Muonic Transitions
VII. Outlook
References
Appendix to Chapter III Numerical Evaluation of Muonic-Atom Energy Levels
I. Introduction
II. Vacuum-Polarization Corrections
III. Self-Energy and Anomalous Magnetic-Moment Corrections
References
Chapter IV Cosmic-Ray Muons
I. Early Measurements of Muon Properties
II. The Interaction of High-Energy Muons with Matter
III. The Muon Flux from Cosmic Rays
IV. Muons in Extensive Air Showers
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151719