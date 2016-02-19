Muon Physics V3
Muon Physics, Volume III: Chemistry and Solids explores muon chemistry and muons in matter, with emphasis on positive muons and muonium in matter; mesomolecular processes induced by muons; and depolarization of negative muons. The interaction of muonic atoms with the medium is also discussed. This volume is comprised of a single chapter divided into three sections and begins with a discussion on the interactions of positive muons and muonium with matter, especially their precession, depolarization, deceleration, and thermalization. A phenomenological description of the production and behavior of polarized positive muons is offered, and the qualitative behavior of the muon spin in muonium is considered along with its evolution in quasi-free muonium. The next section focuses on mesomolecular processes induced by mesons, paying particular attention to successive stages of stopping and absorption of negative mesons. The results of an experimental study of mesoatomic and mesomolecular processes in hydrogen are presented, together with theoretical calculations. Finally, the depolarization of negative muons and the interaction of muonic atoms with the medium are discussed. This book is written primarily for physicists as well as students and researchers in physics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter VII Muon Chemistry and Muons in Solids
Section 1 Positive Muons and Muonium in Matter
I. Introduction
II. Phenomenological Description of Production and Behavior of Polarized Positive Muons
III. Deceleration and Thermalization of Positive Muons in Matter
IV. Qualitative Behavior of the Muon Spin in Muonium
V. Muon Spin Evolution in Quasi-Free Muonium: An Advanced Treatment
VI. Chemical Reactions of Muonium and Residual Muon Polarization: Theory
VII. Measurements of Reactions of Muonium
VIII. Muonium in Solids
IX. Quasi-Free Muon Precession and Slow Depolarization
X. Concluding Remarks
References
Section 2 Mesomolecular Processes Induced by μ- and π- Mesons
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Study of Mesoatomic and Mesomolecular Processes in Hydrogen
III. Methods and Results of Theoretical Calculations of Mesoatomic and Mesomolecular Processes
IV. Catalysis of Nuclear Reactions by μ- Mesons in Hydrogen
V. Influence of the Molecular Structure of Substances on the Course of Mesoatomic Processes
VI. Conclusion
References
Section 3 Depolarization Of Negative Muons and Interaction of Mesonic Atoms with the Medium
I. Introduction
II. Depolarization of Negative Muons in an Isolated Mesonic Atom
III. Polarization Effects Due to the Interaction between Mesonic Atoms and the Medium
IV. Procedure for Measuring Depolarization of μ- Mesons
V. Depolarization of Negative Muons in Conductors and Semiconductors
VI. Depolarization of Negative Muons in Inert Gases
VII. Formal Theory of Depolarization of μ- Mesons in Condensed Molecular Media
VIII. Depolarization of μ- Mesons in Organic Compounds
IX. Depolarization of Negative Muons in Water and in Aqueous Solutions
X. Depolarization of μ- Mesons in Inorganic Dielectrics
XI. Conclusion
References
Index
