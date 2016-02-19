Muon Physics V3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123606037, 9780323156165

Muon Physics V3

1st Edition

Chemistry and Solids

Editors: Vernon Hughes
eBook ISBN: 9780323156165
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 318
Description

Muon Physics, Volume III: Chemistry and Solids explores muon chemistry and muons in matter, with emphasis on positive muons and muonium in matter; mesomolecular processes induced by muons; and depolarization of negative muons. The interaction of muonic atoms with the medium is also discussed. This volume is comprised of a single chapter divided into three sections and begins with a discussion on the interactions of positive muons and muonium with matter, especially their precession, depolarization, deceleration, and thermalization. A phenomenological description of the production and behavior of polarized positive muons is offered, and the qualitative behavior of the muon spin in muonium is considered along with its evolution in quasi-free muonium. The next section focuses on mesomolecular processes induced by mesons, paying particular attention to successive stages of stopping and absorption of negative mesons. The results of an experimental study of mesoatomic and mesomolecular processes in hydrogen are presented, together with theoretical calculations. Finally, the depolarization of negative muons and the interaction of muonic atoms with the medium are discussed. This book is written primarily for physicists as well as students and researchers in physics.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter VII Muon Chemistry and Muons in Solids

Section 1 Positive Muons and Muonium in Matter

I. Introduction

II. Phenomenological Description of Production and Behavior of Polarized Positive Muons

III. Deceleration and Thermalization of Positive Muons in Matter

IV. Qualitative Behavior of the Muon Spin in Muonium

V. Muon Spin Evolution in Quasi-Free Muonium: An Advanced Treatment

VI. Chemical Reactions of Muonium and Residual Muon Polarization: Theory

VII. Measurements of Reactions of Muonium

VIII. Muonium in Solids

IX. Quasi-Free Muon Precession and Slow Depolarization

X. Concluding Remarks

References

Section 2 Mesomolecular Processes Induced by μ- and π- Mesons

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Study of Mesoatomic and Mesomolecular Processes in Hydrogen

III. Methods and Results of Theoretical Calculations of Mesoatomic and Mesomolecular Processes

IV. Catalysis of Nuclear Reactions by μ- Mesons in Hydrogen

V. Influence of the Molecular Structure of Substances on the Course of Mesoatomic Processes

VI. Conclusion

References

Section 3 Depolarization Of Negative Muons and Interaction of Mesonic Atoms with the Medium

I. Introduction

II. Depolarization of Negative Muons in an Isolated Mesonic Atom

III. Polarization Effects Due to the Interaction between Mesonic Atoms and the Medium

IV. Procedure for Measuring Depolarization of μ- Mesons

V. Depolarization of Negative Muons in Conductors and Semiconductors

VI. Depolarization of Negative Muons in Inert Gases

VII. Formal Theory of Depolarization of μ- Mesons in Condensed Molecular Media

VIII. Depolarization of μ- Mesons in Organic Compounds

IX. Depolarization of Negative Muons in Water and in Aqueous Solutions

X. Depolarization of μ- Mesons in Inorganic Dielectrics

XI. Conclusion

References

Index

