Muon Physics V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123606020, 9780323151979

Muon Physics V2

1st Edition

Weak Interactions

Editors: Vernon Hughes
eBook ISBN: 9780323151979
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 404
Description

Muon Physics, Volume II: Weak Interactions deals with the weak interaction of muon and covers topics ranging from the elementary particle aspects of muon decay and muon capture, as well as the conventional two- and one-neutrino-field theories. The law of lepton conservation is also considered, along with semileptonic weak interactions in nuclei.
This volume is comprised of two chapters and begins with a discussion on muon decay and muon capture, offering a theoretical interpretation of the elementary-particle aspects of the decay of a muon and the capture of a muon by a proton. The law of lepton conservation is examined in both conventional two- and one-neutrino-field theories. Semileptonic weak interactions in nuclei are also examined, paying particular attention to neutrino reactions, charged-lepton capture, and β decay. The experimental results on weak interactions (low energies) are reviewed in relation to muon decay, rare and ultrarare muon decays, and muon capture. The final chapter is devoted to the interactions of muon neutrinos and limits the discussion to the high-energy type. This book is written primarily for physicists as well as students and researchers in physics.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter V Weak Interactions

Section 1 Elementary-Particle Aspects of Muon Decay and Muon Capture

I. Introduction

II. Generalities Regarding the Weak Interactions

III. Muon Decay

IV. Muon Capture

References

Section 2 Muon Decay

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Muon Decay

III. Experiments on Muon Decay

IV. Conclusions

References

Section 3 Rare and Ultrarare Muon Decays

I. Radiative Muon Decay: µ+(µ-)→e+(e-)+ve(ve)+vµ(vµ)+ƴ

II. Searches for Possible Rare Muon Decays, Conversions, and Nuclear Captures

References

Section 4 Semileptonic Weak Interactions in Nuclei

I. Introduction

II. Brief Review of Weak Interactions

III. Some General Considerations

IV. Excitation of Discrete Nuclear Levels

V. Some Nuclear Models of Discrete Transitions

VI. The Quasi-Elastic Peak and N* Production

VII. Sum Rules

VIII. Review of Previous Calculations

IX. Selected Recent Developments

Appendix A. Notation

Appendix B. Properties of Vector Spherical Harmonics

Appendix C. Long-Wavelength Reduction of the Multipole Operators

References

Section 5 Muon Capture

I. Introduction

II. Muon Capture in Hydrogen and Deuterium

III. Muon Capture in Nuclei

References

Chapter VI Interactions of Muon Neutrinos

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Framework

III. Experimental Techniques

IV. Experimental Status of Neutrino Interactions

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151979

About the Editor

Vernon Hughes

