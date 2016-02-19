Muon Physics V2
1st Edition
Weak Interactions
Description
Muon Physics, Volume II: Weak Interactions deals with the weak interaction of muon and covers topics ranging from the elementary particle aspects of muon decay and muon capture, as well as the conventional two- and one-neutrino-field theories. The law of lepton conservation is also considered, along with semileptonic weak interactions in nuclei.
This volume is comprised of two chapters and begins with a discussion on muon decay and muon capture, offering a theoretical interpretation of the elementary-particle aspects of the decay of a muon and the capture of a muon by a proton. The law of lepton conservation is examined in both conventional two- and one-neutrino-field theories. Semileptonic weak interactions in nuclei are also examined, paying particular attention to neutrino reactions, charged-lepton capture, and β decay. The experimental results on weak interactions (low energies) are reviewed in relation to muon decay, rare and ultrarare muon decays, and muon capture. The final chapter is devoted to the interactions of muon neutrinos and limits the discussion to the high-energy type. This book is written primarily for physicists as well as students and researchers in physics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter V Weak Interactions
Section 1 Elementary-Particle Aspects of Muon Decay and Muon Capture
I. Introduction
II. Generalities Regarding the Weak Interactions
III. Muon Decay
IV. Muon Capture
References
Section 2 Muon Decay
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Muon Decay
III. Experiments on Muon Decay
IV. Conclusions
References
Section 3 Rare and Ultrarare Muon Decays
I. Radiative Muon Decay: µ+(µ-)→e+(e-)+ve(ve)+vµ(vµ)+ƴ
II. Searches for Possible Rare Muon Decays, Conversions, and Nuclear Captures
References
Section 4 Semileptonic Weak Interactions in Nuclei
I. Introduction
II. Brief Review of Weak Interactions
III. Some General Considerations
IV. Excitation of Discrete Nuclear Levels
V. Some Nuclear Models of Discrete Transitions
VI. The Quasi-Elastic Peak and N* Production
VII. Sum Rules
VIII. Review of Previous Calculations
IX. Selected Recent Developments
Appendix A. Notation
Appendix B. Properties of Vector Spherical Harmonics
Appendix C. Long-Wavelength Reduction of the Multipole Operators
References
Section 5 Muon Capture
I. Introduction
II. Muon Capture in Hydrogen and Deuterium
III. Muon Capture in Nuclei
References
Chapter VI Interactions of Muon Neutrinos
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Framework
III. Experimental Techniques
IV. Experimental Status of Neutrino Interactions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151979