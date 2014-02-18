Munro Kerr's Operative Obstetrics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131240588

Munro Kerr's Operative Obstetrics

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Baskett Andrew Calder Sabaratnam Arulkumaran
Paperback ISBN: 9788131240588
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th February 2014
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

  • Introduction
  • Human birth
  • Obstetric risk management
  • Assessment and management of labour
  • Fetal surveillance in labour
  • Fetal asphyxia
  • Induction of labour
  • Preterm labour
  • Assisted vaginal delivery
  • Malpresentations
  • Shoulder dystocia
  • Caesarean section
  • Vaginal birth after caesarean section
  • Uterine rupture
  • Breech delivery
  • Twin and triplet delivery
  • Cord prolapse
  • Antepartum haemorrhage
  • Postpartum haemorrhage
  • Retained placenta
  • Acute uterine inversion
  • Lower genital tract trauma
  • Haemorrhagic shock
  • Disseminated intravascular coagulation
  • Amniotic fluid embolism
  • Analgesia and anaesthesia
  • Procedures and techniques: Acute tocolysis
  • Version
  • Uterine tamponade
  • Uterine compression sutures
  • Pelvic vessel ligation and embolisation
  • Obstetric hysterectomy
  • Symphysiotomy
  • Destructive operations on the fetus

About the Author

Thomas Baskett

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Andrew Calder

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Edinburgh, UK

Sabaratnam Arulkumaran

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Division of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, St George’s University of London, London, UK

