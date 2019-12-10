Munro Kerr's Operative Obstetrics - 13th Edition - ISBN: 9780702076350

Munro Kerr's Operative Obstetrics

13th Edition

Editors: Sabaratnam Arulkumaran Michael Robson
Paperback ISBN: 9780702076350
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2019
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

 

Contents

ANTENATAL

1. Human birth

　　Richard Greene

2. Preterm labour and delivery

　　Jane E. Norman

3. Cervical cerclage

　　Shane Patrick Higgins

4. Antepartum haemorrhage: an overview

　　Alan Cameron

5. Vasa praevia

　　Marie Anne Ledingham and Andrew Thomson

6. Abruption

　　Fiona Nugent, Andrew Thomson

7. Induction of labour

　　Tracey A. Johnston

LABOUR AND DELIVERY

8. Assessment and management of labour and delivery

　　Michael Robson

9. Fetal surveillance in labour

　　Sabaratnam Arulkumaran

10. Fetal asphyxia

　　Sabaratnam Arulkumaran

11. Acute tocolysis

　　Edwin Chandraharan

12. Cord prolapse

　　Austin Ugwumadu

13. The use of oxytocin to accelerate or induce labour

　　Michael Robson

14. Malpresentations and malposition

　　Michael Robson and Thomas Baskett

15. Assisted vaginal delivery: an overview

Stephen O’Brien, Dimitrios Siassakos and Kim Hinshaw

16. Assisted vaginal delivery: non-rotational forceps and manual rotation

Simon Cunningham and Kim Hinshaw

17. Assisted vaginal delivery: vacuum

Thomas van den Akker and Kim Hinshaw

18. Assisted vaginal delivery: rotational forceps

Karl Olah and Kim Hinshaw

19. Shoulder dystocia

　　Joanna Crofts

20. Breech delivery

　　Lawrence Impey and Anita Hedditch

21. Twin and triplet delivery

　　Austin Ugwumadu

22. Labour and delivery after previous caesarean

　　Michael Robson

23. Uterine rupture

　　Jose Miguel Palacios-Jaraquemada and Donal Brennan

24. Caesarean section: controversies, audit and indications

　　Michael Robson

25. Caesarean section: procedure

　　Thomas Bergholt

26. Caesarean section: clinical challenges

　　Sara Paterson-Brown

27. Additional procedures at caesarean section: salpionghectomy, myomectomy, ovarian surgery and hysterectomy

　　Donal Brennan and Jose Miguel Palacios-Jaraquemada

28. Placenta praevia and the morbidly adherent placenta

　　Donal Brennan and Jose Miguel Palacios-Jaraquemada

29. Haemorrhagic shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation and obstetric resuscitation

　　Jennifer M. Walsh and Niamh Ellen Hayes

30. Thromboprophylaxis in labour and delivery

　　Niamh Ellen Hayes and Jennifer M. Walsh

31. Amniotic fluid embolism

　　Derek Tuffnell

32. Analgesia and anaesthesia in labour and delivery

　　Siaghal Mac Colgáin

33. Labour and delivery in high-BMI women

　　Dan Farine and Cynthia Maxwell

POSTPARTUM

34. Postpartum haemorrhage

　　Andrew Weeks

35. Retained placenta

　　Andrew Weeks

36. Uterine and vaginal tamponade

　　Andrew Weeks

37. Uterine compression sutures

　　Andrew Weeks

38. Pelvic vessel ligation and embolization: obstetric and radiological perspective

　　Donal Brennan, David Paul Brophy and Jose Miguel Palacios-Jaraquemada

39. Lower genital tract trauma

　　Abdul Hameed Sultan and Bharati R. Thakar

40. Acute uterine inversion

　　Sabaratnam Arulkumaran

41. Symphysiotomy

　　Priya Soma-Pillay and Robert Pattinson

42. Destructive operations on the fetus

　　Priya Soma-Pillay and Robert Pattinson

ORGANIZATIONAL ASPECTS

43. Perinatal audit in labour and delivery – safety, consistency and quality

　　Michael Robson

44. Competence and skills training

　　Timothy Draycott, Emily Hotton and Sophie Renwick

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702076350

About the Editor

Sabaratnam Arulkumaran

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Division of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, St George’s University of London, London, UK

Michael Robson

