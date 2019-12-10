Munro Kerr's Operative Obstetrics
13th Edition
Table of Contents
ANTENATAL
1. Human birth
Richard Greene
2. Preterm labour and delivery
Jane E. Norman
3. Cervical cerclage
Shane Patrick Higgins
4. Antepartum haemorrhage: an overview
Alan Cameron
5. Vasa praevia
Marie Anne Ledingham and Andrew Thomson
6. Abruption
Fiona Nugent, Andrew Thomson
7. Induction of labour
Tracey A. Johnston
LABOUR AND DELIVERY
8. Assessment and management of labour and delivery
Michael Robson
9. Fetal surveillance in labour
Sabaratnam Arulkumaran
10. Fetal asphyxia
Sabaratnam Arulkumaran
11. Acute tocolysis
Edwin Chandraharan
12. Cord prolapse
Austin Ugwumadu
13. The use of oxytocin to accelerate or induce labour
Michael Robson
14. Malpresentations and malposition
Michael Robson and Thomas Baskett
15. Assisted vaginal delivery: an overview
Stephen O’Brien, Dimitrios Siassakos and Kim Hinshaw
16. Assisted vaginal delivery: non-rotational forceps and manual rotation
Simon Cunningham and Kim Hinshaw
17. Assisted vaginal delivery: vacuum
Thomas van den Akker and Kim Hinshaw
18. Assisted vaginal delivery: rotational forceps
Karl Olah and Kim Hinshaw
19. Shoulder dystocia
Joanna Crofts
20. Breech delivery
Lawrence Impey and Anita Hedditch
21. Twin and triplet delivery
Austin Ugwumadu
22. Labour and delivery after previous caesarean
Michael Robson
23. Uterine rupture
Jose Miguel Palacios-Jaraquemada and Donal Brennan
24. Caesarean section: controversies, audit and indications
Michael Robson
25. Caesarean section: procedure
Thomas Bergholt
26. Caesarean section: clinical challenges
Sara Paterson-Brown
27. Additional procedures at caesarean section: salpionghectomy, myomectomy, ovarian surgery and hysterectomy
Donal Brennan and Jose Miguel Palacios-Jaraquemada
28. Placenta praevia and the morbidly adherent placenta
Donal Brennan and Jose Miguel Palacios-Jaraquemada
29. Haemorrhagic shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation and obstetric resuscitation
Jennifer M. Walsh and Niamh Ellen Hayes
30. Thromboprophylaxis in labour and delivery
Niamh Ellen Hayes and Jennifer M. Walsh
31. Amniotic fluid embolism
Derek Tuffnell
32. Analgesia and anaesthesia in labour and delivery
Siaghal Mac Colgáin
33. Labour and delivery in high-BMI women
Dan Farine and Cynthia Maxwell
POSTPARTUM
34. Postpartum haemorrhage
Andrew Weeks
35. Retained placenta
Andrew Weeks
36. Uterine and vaginal tamponade
Andrew Weeks
37. Uterine compression sutures
Andrew Weeks
38. Pelvic vessel ligation and embolization: obstetric and radiological perspective
Donal Brennan, David Paul Brophy and Jose Miguel Palacios-Jaraquemada
39. Lower genital tract trauma
Abdul Hameed Sultan and Bharati R. Thakar
40. Acute uterine inversion
Sabaratnam Arulkumaran
41. Symphysiotomy
Priya Soma-Pillay and Robert Pattinson
42. Destructive operations on the fetus
Priya Soma-Pillay and Robert Pattinson
ORGANIZATIONAL ASPECTS
43. Perinatal audit in labour and delivery – safety, consistency and quality
Michael Robson
44. Competence and skills training
Timothy Draycott, Emily Hotton and Sophie Renwick
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 10th December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702076350
About the Editor
Sabaratnam Arulkumaran
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Division of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, St George’s University of London, London, UK