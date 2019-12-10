Munro Kerr's Operative Obstetrics

Contents

ANTENATAL

1. Human birth

Richard Greene

2. Preterm labour and delivery

Jane E. Norman

3. Cervical cerclage

Shane Patrick Higgins

4. Antepartum haemorrhage: an overview

Alan Cameron

5. Vasa praevia

Marie Anne Ledingham and Andrew Thomson

6. Abruption

Fiona Nugent, Andrew Thomson

7. Induction of labour

Tracey A. Johnston

LABOUR AND DELIVERY

8. Assessment and management of labour and delivery

Michael Robson

9. Fetal surveillance in labour

Sabaratnam Arulkumaran

10. Fetal asphyxia

Sabaratnam Arulkumaran

11. Acute tocolysis

Edwin Chandraharan

12. Cord prolapse

Austin Ugwumadu

13. The use of oxytocin to accelerate or induce labour

Michael Robson

14. Malpresentations and malposition

Michael Robson and Thomas Baskett

15. Assisted vaginal delivery: an overview

Stephen O’Brien, Dimitrios Siassakos and Kim Hinshaw

16. Assisted vaginal delivery: non-rotational forceps and manual rotation

Simon Cunningham and Kim Hinshaw

17. Assisted vaginal delivery: vacuum

Thomas van den Akker and Kim Hinshaw

18. Assisted vaginal delivery: rotational forceps

Karl Olah and Kim Hinshaw

19. Shoulder dystocia

Joanna Crofts

20. Breech delivery

Lawrence Impey and Anita Hedditch

21. Twin and triplet delivery

Austin Ugwumadu

22. Labour and delivery after previous caesarean

Michael Robson

23. Uterine rupture

Jose Miguel Palacios-Jaraquemada and Donal Brennan

24. Caesarean section: controversies, audit and indications

Michael Robson

25. Caesarean section: procedure

Thomas Bergholt

26. Caesarean section: clinical challenges

Sara Paterson-Brown

27. Additional procedures at caesarean section: salpionghectomy, myomectomy, ovarian surgery and hysterectomy

Donal Brennan and Jose Miguel Palacios-Jaraquemada

28. Placenta praevia and the morbidly adherent placenta

Donal Brennan and Jose Miguel Palacios-Jaraquemada

29. Haemorrhagic shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation and obstetric resuscitation

Jennifer M. Walsh and Niamh Ellen Hayes

30. Thromboprophylaxis in labour and delivery

Niamh Ellen Hayes and Jennifer M. Walsh

31. Amniotic fluid embolism

Derek Tuffnell

32. Analgesia and anaesthesia in labour and delivery

Siaghal Mac Colgáin

33. Labour and delivery in high-BMI women

Dan Farine and Cynthia Maxwell

POSTPARTUM

34. Postpartum haemorrhage

Andrew Weeks

35. Retained placenta

Andrew Weeks

36. Uterine and vaginal tamponade

Andrew Weeks

37. Uterine compression sutures

Andrew Weeks

38. Pelvic vessel ligation and embolization: obstetric and radiological perspective

Donal Brennan, David Paul Brophy and Jose Miguel Palacios-Jaraquemada

39. Lower genital tract trauma

Abdul Hameed Sultan and Bharati R. Thakar

40. Acute uterine inversion

Sabaratnam Arulkumaran

41. Symphysiotomy

Priya Soma-Pillay and Robert Pattinson

42. Destructive operations on the fetus

Priya Soma-Pillay and Robert Pattinson

ORGANIZATIONAL ASPECTS

43. Perinatal audit in labour and delivery – safety, consistency and quality

Michael Robson

44. Competence and skills training

Timothy Draycott, Emily Hotton and Sophie Renwick