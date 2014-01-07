Munro Kerr's Operative Obstetrics - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780702051852, 9780702052484

Munro Kerr's Operative Obstetrics

12th Edition

Editors: Sabaratnam Arulkumaran
Authors: Thomas Baskett Andrew Calder
eBook ISBN: 9780702052484
eBook ISBN: 9780702057151
Paperback ISBN: 9780702051852
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 7th January 2014
Page Count: 304
Description

A highly illustrated, practical book covering the obstetric and surgical procedures used in intrapartum care, including commonly used procedures such as assisted vaginal delivery (forceps and vacuum delivery) and more rare techniques such as major vessel ligation and embolization and internal podalic version. The authors take a step-by-step approach to each technique and includes 'tips' and 'pointers' that only an experienced obstetrician would be able to describe. The book is enlivened by the inclusion of short, relevant 'historical highlights'- readers should find these enlightening and entertaining, providing a link with the original Munro Kerr text.

"I highly recommend the 12th edition of Munro Kerr’s Operative Obstetrics". Reviewed by: Ninna Sønderby Lund,  Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Rigshospitalet, University Hospital on behalf of ACTA Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, 2014

Key Features

  • Focuses on the intrapartum aspects of obstetric practice - the focus of medico-legal and clinical audit attention
  • Highly illustrated to show techniques in detail
  • Offers tips and advice to the trainee
  • Emphasis on practical matters - a step-by-step approach
  • Includes historical boxes to enliven and entertain

Table of Contents

  • Introduction
  • Human birth
  • Obstetric risk management
  • Assessment and management of labour
  • Fetal surveillance in labour
  • Fetal asphyxia
  • Induction of labour
  • Preterm labour
  • Assisted vaginal delivery
  • Malpresentations
  • Shoulder dystocia
  • Caesarean section
  • Vaginal birth after caesarean section
  • Uterine rupture
  • Breech delivery
  • Twin and triplet delivery
  • Cord prolapse
  • Antepartum haemorrhage
  • Postpartum haemorrhage
  • Retained placenta
  • Acute uterine inversion
  • Lower genital tract trauma
  • Haemorrhagic shock
  • Disseminated intravascular coagulation
  • Amniotic fluid embolism
  • Analgesia and anaesthesia
  • Procedures and techniques: Acute tocolysis
  • Version
  • Uterine tamponade
  • Uterine compression sutures
  • Pelvic vessel ligation and embolisation
  • Obstetric hysterectomy
  • Symphysiotomy
  • Destructive operations on the fetus

About the Editor

Sabaratnam Arulkumaran

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Division of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, St George’s University of London, London, UK

About the Author

Thomas Baskett

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Andrew Calder

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Edinburgh, UK

