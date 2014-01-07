Munro Kerr's Operative Obstetrics
12th Edition
Description
A highly illustrated, practical book covering the obstetric and surgical procedures used in intrapartum care, including commonly used procedures such as assisted vaginal delivery (forceps and vacuum delivery) and more rare techniques such as major vessel ligation and embolization and internal podalic version. The authors take a step-by-step approach to each technique and includes 'tips' and 'pointers' that only an experienced obstetrician would be able to describe. The book is enlivened by the inclusion of short, relevant 'historical highlights'- readers should find these enlightening and entertaining, providing a link with the original Munro Kerr text.
"I highly recommend the 12th edition of Munro Kerr’s Operative Obstetrics". Reviewed by: Ninna Sønderby Lund, Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Rigshospitalet, University Hospital on behalf of ACTA Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, 2014
Key Features
- Focuses on the intrapartum aspects of obstetric practice - the focus of medico-legal and clinical audit attention
- Highly illustrated to show techniques in detail
- Offers tips and advice to the trainee
- Emphasis on practical matters - a step-by-step approach
- Includes historical boxes to enliven and entertain
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Human birth
- Obstetric risk management
- Assessment and management of labour
- Fetal surveillance in labour
- Fetal asphyxia
- Induction of labour
- Preterm labour
- Assisted vaginal delivery
- Malpresentations
- Shoulder dystocia
- Caesarean section
- Vaginal birth after caesarean section
- Uterine rupture
- Breech delivery
- Twin and triplet delivery
- Cord prolapse
- Antepartum haemorrhage
- Postpartum haemorrhage
- Retained placenta
- Acute uterine inversion
- Lower genital tract trauma
- Haemorrhagic shock
- Disseminated intravascular coagulation
- Amniotic fluid embolism
- Analgesia and anaesthesia
- Procedures and techniques: Acute tocolysis
- Version
- Uterine tamponade
- Uterine compression sutures
- Pelvic vessel ligation and embolisation
- Obstetric hysterectomy
- Symphysiotomy
- Destructive operations on the fetus
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2014
- Published:
- 7th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052484
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057151
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702051852
About the Editor
Sabaratnam Arulkumaran
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Division of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, St George’s University of London, London, UK
About the Author
Thomas Baskett
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Andrew Calder
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Edinburgh, UK