Munro Kerr's Operative Obstetrics, 13 Edition: South Asia Edition - 13th Edition - ISBN: 9788131263198

Munro Kerr's Operative Obstetrics, 13 Edition: South Asia Edition

13th Edition

Editors: Sabaratnam Arulkumaran Michael Robson
Paperback ISBN: 9788131263198
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 29th June 2020
Page Count: 322
Description

This book has always primarily covered operative obstetrics, caesarean section in particular. Caesarean section has seen significant changes in practice since first introduced at  the time of Munro Kerr, so its coverage has been significantly increased to reflect current clinical thinking.
The authors have used the latest evidence from national guidelines and the Cochrane Database, and they have been encouraged to interpret and evaluate evidence in order to stimulate the reader to think deeper about the subject.
The book is divided into subsections: Chapters 1 to 7 covers the antepartum period; 8 to 33 cover labour and
delivery; 34 to 42 cover the postpartum period, and 43 and 44 cover the important organizational aspects. The  chapters are well illustrated with figures from the previous editions and newly commissioned figures.

Key Features

    • Authoritative, world-known editors and author team.

    • Presents a contemporary and pragmatic summary ofrecent developments in operative obstetrics.

    • Contextualises practice in the history of obstetric practice.

    • Accurate line drawings throughout clearly demonstrating relevant procedures and equipment.

    • Advice and management for obstetricians working in resource-limited areas

Table of Contents

Part I ANTENATAL

1. Human birth

2. Preterm labour and delivery

3. Cervical cerclage

4. Antepartum haemorrhage: an overview

5. Vasa praevia

6. Abruption

7. Induction of labour

Part II LABOUR AND DELIVERY

8. Assessment and management of labour and delivery

9. Fetal surveillance in labour

10. Fetal asphyxia

11. Acute tocolysis

12. Cord prolapse

13. The use of oxytocin to accelerate or induce labour

14. Malpresentations and malposition

15. Assisted vaginal delivery: an overview

16. Assisted vaginal delivery: non-rotational forceps and manual rotation

17. Assisted vaginal delivery: vacuum

18. Assisted vaginal delivery: rotational forceps

19. Shoulder dystocia

20. Breech delivery

　　Lawrence Impey and Anita Hedditch

21. Twin and triplet delivery

22. Labour and delivery after previous caesarean

23. Uterine rupture

24. Caesarean section: controversies, audit and indications

25. Caesarean section: procedure

26. Caesarean section: clinical challenges

27. Additional procedures at caesarean section: salpionghectomy, myomectomy, ovarian surgery and hysterectomy

28. Placenta praevia and the morbidly adherent placenta

29. Haemorrhagic shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation and obstetric resuscitation

30. Thromboprophylaxis in labour and delivery

31. Amniotic fluid embolism

32. Analgesia and anaesthesia in labour and delivery

33. Labour and delivery in high-BMI women

Part III POSTPARTUM

34. Postpartum haemorrhage

35. Retained placenta

36. Uterine and vaginal tamponade

37. Uterine compression sutures

38. Pelvic vessel ligation and embolization: obstetric and radiological perspective

39. Lower genital tract trauma

40. Acute uterine inversion

41. Symphysiotomy

42. Destructive operations on the fetus

Part IV ORGANIZATIONAL ASPECTS

43. Perinatal audit in labour and delivery – safety, consistency and quality

44. Competence and skills training

About the Editors

Sabaratnam Arulkumaran

Sir Sabaratnam Arulkumaran, PhD, DSc, FRCOG, FRCS, FACOG, Emeritus Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) of St. George’s University, London; Foundation Professor of O&G, University of Nicosia, Visiting Professor, Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College, London; Past President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (2007-2010); President: International Federation of Obstetrics & Gynaecology (FIGO) 2012-2015; Head, Dept. of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, St George’s University Hospital, London, UK (1997-2013). National award recipient of Knight Bachelor in the UK and Sri Lanka Ranjana in Sri Lanka for services to Medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Division of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, St George’s University of London, London, UK

Michael Robson

