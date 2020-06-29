Munro Kerr's Operative Obstetrics, 13 Edition: South Asia Edition

This book has always primarily covered operative obstetrics, caesarean section in particular. Caesarean section has seen significant changes in practice since first introduced at the time of Munro Kerr, so its coverage has been significantly increased to reflect current clinical thinking.

The authors have used the latest evidence from national guidelines and the Cochrane Database, and they have been encouraged to interpret and evaluate evidence in order to stimulate the reader to think deeper about the subject.

The book is divided into subsections: Chapters 1 to 7 covers the antepartum period; 8 to 33 cover labour and

delivery; 34 to 42 cover the postpartum period, and 43 and 44 cover the important organizational aspects. The chapters are well illustrated with figures from the previous editions and newly commissioned figures.