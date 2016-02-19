Municipal Wastewater in Agriculture covers the proceedings of the 1980 International Conference on the Status of Knowledge, Critical Research Needs, and Potential Research Facilities Relating to the Cooperative Research Needs for Renovation and Reuse of Municipal Wastewater in Agriculture, held in Cocoyoc, Morelos, Mexico. Primary participated by Mexico and United States, both have large area with water shortages, the conference focuses on renovation and reuse of wastewater by agricultural irrigation, along with construction designs, operational guidelines, and data for these systems. Organized into six parts encompassing 20 chapters, the book covers the nature, distribution, and fate of viruses, bacteria, and pathogenic organisms, as well as organic and inorganic contamination of municipal water systems. Parts I and II tackle the administrative and legal aspects of wastewater renovation and reuse and reuse alternatives for municipal wastewater. Parts III and V discuss the efforts of Mexico and United States in land treatment and in water quality system, along with design and cost criteria for land treatment systems. Part IV examines pathogen and heavy metal contaminants in municipal wastewater. Finally, research needs related to municipal wastewater renovation and reuse in arid and semiarid areas and in domestic wastewater are discussed in the concluding section. The book aims to assist in the assessment of land treatment system capacity for wastewater renovation for various types of reuse.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Part I Administrative and Legal Aspects of Wastewater Renovation and Reuse

1. The Role of the Mexican State and Federal Governments in the Promotion and Coordination of Wastewater Renovation and Reuse

2. The Role of Federal and State Agencies to Stimulate, Coordinate, and Fund Research Related to the Renovation and Reuse of Municipal Wastewater in the United States

3. Administrative Aspects for the Renovation and Reuse of Wastewater

Part II Reuse Alternatives for Municipal Wastewater

4. Worldwide Aspects of Municipal Wastewater Reclamation and Reuse

5. Reuse of Municipal Wastewater for Industrial Purposes in Mexico City

6. Municipal Wastewater Reuse for Denver

7. Program for the Reuse of Wastewater in Mexico City

8. Operation of a Pilot Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant for Agricultural Reuse

Part III Operation of Land Treatment Systems

9. Land Treatment: A Viable Solution for Management of Wastewater in the Metropolitan Area of the Valley of Mexico

10. The Flushing Meadows Project-Wastewater Renovation by High Rate Infiltration for Groundwater Recharge

11. Agricultural Land Irrigation with Wastewater in the Mezquital Valley

12. The Michigan State University Water Quality Management Facility-A Lake-Land System to Recycle Municipal Wastewater

Part IV Pathogens and Heavy Metals in Municipal

13. Microbiological Health Effects Associated with the Use of Municipal Wastewater for Irrigation

14. Evaluating the Fecal Contamination in Fruits and Vegetables from Markets in Mexico City

15. Trace Metal in Soils and Plants Receiving Municipal Wastewater Irrigation

Part V Design and Cost Criteria for land Treatment Systems

16. Treatment and Final Disposal of Municipal Wastewater and Sludge on the Land: Present Practices

17. Design Factors for the Rapid Infiltration, Overland Flow, and Slow Rate Irrigation Wastewater Land Application Systems

18. Comparative Costs of Land Treatment versus Conventional Wastewater Treatment

Part VI Research Needs for Renovation and Reuse

19. Research Needs Related to Municipal Wastewater Renovation and Reuse in Arid and Semiarid Areas

20. Research Needs in Mexico with Respect to the Renovation and Reuse of Domestic Wastewater

Index

