Municipal Waste Water Treatment, Volume 23
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Municipal Waste Water Treatment. General Consideration. 2. The Composition of Municipal Waste and of Stream Waters. 3. Design Flows of Treatment Plants. 4. Processes and Methods of Waste Water and Sludge Treatment. 5. Self-Purification. 6. Waste Water Disposal into Streams. Schemes of Treatment Plants. 7. Mechanical Treatment. 8. Chemical Treatment. 9. Biological Treatment. 10. Sludge Treatment and Disposal. 11. Waste Water Disinfection. Waste Water and Sludge Chlorination for Various Purposes. 12. Treatment Plants for Small and Medium Communities. 13. Advanced Waste Water Treatment. 14. Waste Water and Sludge Pumping. 15. General Consideration Regarding Treatment Plant Research and Design. References. Index.
Description
Population growth and increasing industrial development makes the efficient treatment of municipal waste water of vital concern. This book describes the design of various treatment processes which have proved to be most effective, among which are included: skimming tanks with corrugated plates or circular tubes, package treatment units (grit removal - skimming tanks, activated sludge - secondary settling tanks) etc. For each of the processes described, the author gives all the relevant information concerning the design and operation of the equipment. Examples of design calculations are provided, many of them using computer methods. Sketches, diagrams and tables accompany the text and a bibliography and keyword index is provided.
The book is addressed to design engineers as well as to the wide range of specialists in fields connected to waste water treatment.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 593
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080870144