Municipal Solid Waste Recycling in Western Europe to 1996
1st Edition
Description
Please note this is a Short Discount publication.
This market research Report provides essential information for all people involved in planning for waste disposal & recycling in the 1990's, including:
★ Local authorities
★ Waste Collection Equipment suppliers
★ Consumers of recycled materials
★ Engineering professionals
★ Financial institutions considering this business
★ Manufacturers of paper, glass & aluminium
It presents market data and analysis for solid waste focusing on household/consumer waste, and provides information on the following key areas:
★ The market for recycled waste by volume & value
★ Demographic Data for West Europe
★ Waste generation by type
★ Separation & Recovery at source
★ Quantity of non–hazardous solid waste generated each year until 1996
★ Where it will be generated
Plus addressing current topical areas including:
★ Current and forthcoming legislation
★ Organisation of waste collection
★ Central Waste Sorting
★ Disposal Methods eg. Separation, Composting, Landfill, Incineration
★ Recovery and recycling of specific materials including:
Paper; Glass; Separated Fuel; Aluminium Cans; Plastic; Batteries; Other scrapped metals
★ Acceptability of recycled materials
★ Incentive schemes
Table of Contents
- Introduction. 2. Overview & forecasts. 3. Demographics. 4. Legislation. 5. Waste generation, collection, disposal & recycling by country. 6. Waste recycling by material. 7. Suppliers – recycling services. 8. Suppliers – recycling equipment. 9. Appendix. Organisation & government departments. Trade & other organisations for waste management & recycling. Journals relating to recycling. Directories relating to recycling.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1992
- Published:
- 31st March 1992
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294018