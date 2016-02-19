Municipal Solid Waste Recycling in Western Europe to 1996 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856171380, 9781483294018

Municipal Solid Waste Recycling in Western Europe to 1996

1st Edition

Authors: R. Reidy
eBook ISBN: 9781483294018
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 31st March 1992
This market research Report provides essential information for all people involved in planning for waste disposal & recycling in the 1990's, including:

★ Local authorities

★ Waste Collection Equipment suppliers

★ Consumers of recycled materials

★ Engineering professionals

★ Financial institutions considering this business

★ Manufacturers of paper, glass & aluminium

It presents market data and analysis for solid waste focusing on household/consumer waste, and provides information on the following key areas:

★ The market for recycled waste by volume & value

★ Demographic Data for West Europe

★ Waste generation by type

★ Separation & Recovery at source

★ Quantity of non–hazardous solid waste generated each year until 1996

★ Where it will be generated

Plus addressing current topical areas including:

★ Current and forthcoming legislation

★ Organisation of waste collection

★ Central Waste Sorting

★ Disposal Methods eg. Separation, Composting, Landfill, Incineration

★ Recovery and recycling of specific materials including:

Paper; Glass; Separated Fuel; Aluminium Cans; Plastic; Batteries; Other scrapped metals

★ Acceptability of recycled materials

★ Incentive schemes

  1. Introduction. 2. Overview & forecasts. 3. Demographics. 4. Legislation. 5. Waste generation, collection, disposal & recycling by country. 6. Waste recycling by material. 7. Suppliers – recycling services. 8. Suppliers – recycling equipment. 9. Appendix. Organisation & government departments. Trade & other organisations for waste management & recycling. Journals relating to recycling. Directories relating to recycling.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
