Multivariate Environmental Statistics, Volume 6
1st Edition
Preface. Multivariate environmental statistics in agriculture (V. Barnett). A study of the relationship between diversity indices of Benthic communities and heavy metal concentrations of northwest Atlantic sediments (N.C. Bolgiano, R.N. Reid, G.P. Patil). Multivariate non-normal statistics in site characterization and evaluation (J.H. Carson, Jr., A.K. Gupta). Spatial prediction in a multivariate setting (N. Cressie). Needs and developments in multivariate environmental monitoring statistics (G.T. Flatman). Certain multivariate considerations in ranked set sampling and composite sampling designs (S.D. Gore et al.). Relating two sets of variables in environmental studies (R.H. Green). Statistical analysis of biological monitoring data (P. Guttorp). Using entropy in the redesign of an environmental monitoring network (P. Guttorp et al.). Graphical techniques for enhancing the utility of multivariate environmental statistics (W.A. Huber). Carcinogenicity tests involving multiple tumor sites (R.L. Kodell, E.O. George). Errors-in-variables analysis of extrapolation procedures in environmental toxicology (E. Linder, G.P. Patil, G. Suter II). A unified linear model for estimation with composite sample data (G. Lovison). Change-point methods for spatial data (I.B. MacNeill, V.K. Jandkyala). A review of computer intensive multivariate methods in ecology (B.F.J. Manly). Spatial-temporal statistical analysis of multivariate environmental monitoring data (K.V. Mardia, C.R. Goodall). Correspondence analysis applied to environmental data sets (D.E. Myers). A meta-network approach to higher-order spatial constructs and scale effects (W.L. Myers). Estimation of trend in Chesapeake Bay water quality data (N.K. Nagaraj, S.L. Brunenmeister). The complexities and scenarios of ecosystem analysis (L. Orlóci). Multivariate methods in nuclear waste remediation. Needs and applications (B.A. Pulsipher). Omnibus robust procedures for assessment of multivariate normality and detection of multivariate outliers (A. Singh). Multivariate assessment of trend in environmental variables (E.P. Smith, S. Rheem, G.I. Holtzman). Multivariate chemometrics - a case study. Applying and developing receptor models for the 1990 El Paso winter PM10 receptor modeling scoping study (C.H. Spiegelman, S. Dattner). Weighted averaging partial least squares regression (WA-PLS): Definition and comparison with other methods for species-environment calibration (C.J.F. Ter Braak et al.). Multivariate aspects of adaptive cluster sampling (S.K. Thompson). Approximating multivariate distributions in stochastic models of insect population dynamics (T.E. Wehrly, J.H. Matis, G.W. Otis).
The main purpose of this volume is to provide a new perception of multivariate environmental statistics using some examples that are of concern and interest today. The papers are presented by outstanding research workers. They discuss the current state of the art in different areas of multivariate environmental statistics and provide new problems for future research and instruction. A perspective is to cover a broad spectrum of methods and issues involving multivariate observations and processes, and not just classical multivariate analysis. The book will be valuable to current statistical theory and practice in this area, and will be used by researchers, teachers, and students alike.
Professor C. R. Rao, born in India, is one of this century's foremost statisticians, and received his education in statistics at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Calcutta. He is Emeritus Holder of the Eberly Family Chair in Statistics at Penn State and Director of the Center for Multivariate Analysis. He has long been recognized as one of the world's top statisticians, and has been awarded 34 honorary doctorates from universities in 19 countries spanning 6 continents. His research has influenced not only statistics, but also the physical, social and natural sciences and engineering.
In 2011 he was recipient of the Royal Statistical Society's Guy Medal in Gold which is awarded triennially to those "who are judged to have merited a signal mark of distinction by reason of their innovative contributions to the theory or application of statistics". It can be awarded both to fellows (members) of the Society and to non-fellows. Since its inception 120 years ago the Gold Medal has been awarded to 34 distinguished statisticians. The first medal was awarded to Charles Booth in 1892. Only two statisticians, H. Cramer (Norwegian) and J. Neyman (Polish), outside Great Britain were awarded the Gold medal and C. R. Rao is the first non-European and non-American to receive the award.
Other awards he has received are the Gold Medal of Calcutta University, Wilks Medal of the American Statistical Association, Wilks Army Medal, Guy Medal in Silver of the Royal Statistical Society (UK), Megnadh Saha Medal and Srinivasa Ramanujan Medal of the Indian National Science Academy, J.C.Bose Gold Medal of Bose Institute and Mahalanobis Centenary Gold Medal of the Indian Science Congress, the Bhatnagar award of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, India and the Government of India honored him with the second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, for “outstanding contributions to Science and Engineering / Statistics”, and also instituted a cash award in honor of C R Rao, “to be given once in two years to a young statistician for work done during the preceding 3 years in any field of statistics”.
For his outstanding achievements Rao has been honored with the establishment of an institute named after him, C.R.Rao Advanced Institute for Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science, in the campus of the University of Hyderabad, India.
