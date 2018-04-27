Multivariate Analysis in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Section I. Background and Methodology

1. The pre-eminence of multivariate data analysis as a statistical data analysis technique in pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing

2. The philosophy and fundamentals of handling, modeling and interpreting large data sets - the multivariate chemometrics approach

3. Data processing in multivariate analysis of pharmaceutical processes

4. Theory of sampling (TOS) – a necessary and sufficient guarantee for reliable multivariate data analysis in pharmaceutical manufacturing

5. The ‘how’ of multivariate analysis (MVA) in the pharmaceutical industry: A holistic approach

6. Quality by design in practice

Section II. Applications in Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing

7. Multivariate analysis supporting pharmaceutical research

8. Multivariate data analysis for enhancing process understanding, monitoring and control – active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing case studies

9. Applications of MVDA and PAT for drug product development and manufacturing

10. Applications of multivariate analysis to monitor and predict pharmaceutical materials properties

11. Mining information from developmental data: process understanding, design space identification, and product transfer

12. A systematic approach to process data analytics in pharmaceutical manufacturing: The data analytics triangle and its application to the manufacturing of a monoclonal antibody

13. Model maintenance

14. Lifecycle management of PAT procedures: Applications to batch and continuous processes

15. Applications of MVA for product quality management: Continued process verification and continuous improvement

16. The role of multivariate statistical process control in the pharma industry

17. Application of multivariate process modelling for monitoring and control applications in continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing

Section III. Guidance Documents and Regulatory Framework

18. Guidance for compendial use – The USP <1039> chapter

19. Multivariate analysis and the pharmaceutical regulatory framework