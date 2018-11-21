Multivariate Analyses of Codon Usage Biases
1st Edition
Description
A complete case study with all coding sequences from the bacteria Borrellia burgdorferi illustrates how multivariate analyses reveals evolutionary mechanisms acting at the molecular level. They are either mutationnal (symmetric and asymmetric directionnal mutation pressure) or selective (selection against head-on collisions or linked to gene expressivity or subcellular location).
Key Features
- The main objective is to provide a complete and reproducible example of the power of multivariate analyses in this application field
Readership
Researchers in molecular evolution
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to correspondence analysis
2. Global codon usage
3. Synonymous codon usage
4. Non-synonymous codon usage
5. Within and between-group variability decomposition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 21st November 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128172513
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482960
About the Author
Jean Lobry
Dr. Jean R. Lobry is a professor-researcher at Claude University Bernard Lyon as university lecturer since 1992 and then as a university professor in 2006
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor/Researcher, Claude University Bernard Lyon