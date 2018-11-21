Multivariate Analyses of Codon Usage Biases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482960, 9780128172513

Multivariate Analyses of Codon Usage Biases

1st Edition

Authors: Jean Lobry
eBook ISBN: 9780128172513
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482960
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 21st November 2018
Page Count: 168
Description

A complete case study with all coding sequences from the bacteria Borrellia burgdorferi illustrates how multivariate analyses reveals evolutionary mechanisms acting at the molecular level. They are either mutationnal (symmetric and asymmetric directionnal mutation pressure) or selective (selection against head-on collisions or linked to gene expressivity or subcellular location).

Key Features

  • The main objective is to provide a complete and reproducible example of the power of multivariate analyses in this application field

Readership

Researchers in molecular evolution

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to correspondence analysis
2. Global codon usage
3. Synonymous codon usage
4. Non-synonymous codon usage
5. Within and between-group variability decomposition

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128172513
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482960

About the Author

Jean Lobry

Dr. Jean R. Lobry is a professor-researcher at Claude University Bernard Lyon as university lecturer since 1992 and then as a university professor in 2006

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor/Researcher, Claude University Bernard Lyon

