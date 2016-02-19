Multivariable Technological Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fourth IFAC International Symposium, Fredericton, Canada, 4-8 July 1977
Editors: D.P. Atherton
eBook ISBN: 9781483298214
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 12th June 1978
Page Count: 677
Table of Contents
(Contains 77 papers): Plenary lectures. Design methods. Hierarchical control. Identification. Theory. Adaptive and non-linear systems. Aerospace and vehicles. Power generation and systems. Other applications.
Description
Recent results in the development and application of analysis and design techniques for the control of multivariable systems are discussed in this volume.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 677
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 12th June 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298214
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
D.P. Atherton Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, University of Sussex, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.