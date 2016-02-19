Multivariable Technological Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080220109, 9781483298214

Multivariable Technological Systems

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Fourth IFAC International Symposium, Fredericton, Canada, 4-8 July 1977

Editors: D.P. Atherton
eBook ISBN: 9781483298214
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 12th June 1978
Page Count: 677
Table of Contents

(Contains 77 papers): Plenary lectures. Design methods. Hierarchical control. Identification. Theory. Adaptive and non-linear systems. Aerospace and vehicles. Power generation and systems. Other applications.

Description

Recent results in the development and application of analysis and design techniques for the control of multivariable systems are discussed in this volume.

Details

No. of pages:
677
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298214

About the Editors

D.P. Atherton Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, University of Sussex, UK

