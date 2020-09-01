Multiscale Modeling of Additively Manufactured Metals
1st Edition
Application to Laser Powder Bed Fusion Process
Table of Contents
1. METAL AM MATERIALS AND PROCESSES
1.1 Metal AM materials (steel, titanium, nickel, cobalt chromium, and aluminum alloys etc.)
1.2 Metal AM processes (SLM, EBM, DED wire arc deposition, etc.)
1.3 Process-microstructure-property relationship in AM metals
2. MULTISCALE AND MULTIPHYSICS MODELING OF METAL AM
2.1 Physics in the metal AM process
2.1.1 Sintering kinetics
2.1.2 Particle mechanics
2.1.3 Heat transfer
2.1.4 Fluid flow
2.1.5 Microstructure
2.1.6 Thermal stress and distortion
2.2 Multiscale and multiphysics modeling
2.2.1 Category of modeling (product modelling, process modeling, material modeling, microstructure modeling, design for AM)
2.2.2 Modeling and simulation tools (commercial and in-house codes)
2.2.3 Comparison of advantages and disadvantages of different modeling approaches
2.2.4 Coupling between different scales
2.3 Current challenges in multiscale and multiphysics modeling of metal AM
3. MOLECULAR DYNAMICS MODELING OF SINTERING PHENOMENA AND MECHANICAL STRENGTH OF METAL PARTICLES
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Molecular dynamics method
3.3 Sintering phenomena in AM metal particles
3.4 Mechanical strength of AM metal particles
3.5 Summary
4. DISCRETE ELEMENT MODELING OF POWDER FLOW AND LASER HEATING IN METAL LASER PBF PROCESS
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Discrete element modeling
4.2.1 Governing equations
4.2.2 Model validations
4.2.3 AM process DEM model
4.3 Sequential schematic of AM process
4.4 Effect of process conditions (laser power, scan speed, and hatch spacing) on powder bed temperatures
4.5 Summary
5. FINITE ELEMENT SIMULATION OF RESIDUAL STRESS AND DISTORTION IN METAL AM PARTS
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Finite element modeling
5.2.1 Governing equations
5.2.2 Model geometry and boundary conditions
5.2.3 Material properties
5.2.4 Simulation analysis
5.2.5 Model validation
5.3 Thermal analysis results of the AM fabricated component
5.4 Residual stress and distortion analyses results of the AM component
5.5 Parametric design
5.6 Summary
6. COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS AND CELLULAR AUTOMATA MODELING OF MICROSTRUCTURE IN METAL AM PARTS
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Computational fluid mechanics modeling
6.3 Cellular automata modeling
6.4 Effect of process parameters (laser power, scan speed) on melt pool and microstructures
6.5 Summary
7. PHASE FIELD MODELING OF MICROSTRUCUTRE EVOLUATION IN SELECTIVE LASER MELTING MANUFACTURED TITANIUM ALLOY
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Phase field modeling
7.3 Effect of process parameters (laser power, scan speed) on microstructures
7.4 Summary
8. FUTURE DIRECTIONS OF METAL AM MODELING
Description
Multiscale Modeling of Additively Manufactured Metals: Application to Laser Powder Bed Fusion Process provides comprehensive coverage on the latest methodology in additive manufacturing (AM) modeling and simulation. Although there are extensive advances within the AM field, challenges to predictive theoretical and computational approaches still hinder the widespread adoption of AM. The book reviews metal additive materials and processes and discusses multiscale/multiphysics modeling strategies. In addition, coverage of modeling and simulation of AM process in order to understand the process-structure-property relationship is reviewed, along with the modeling of morphology evolution, phase transformation, and defect formation in AM parts.
Residual stress, distortion, plasticity/damage in AM parts are also considered, with scales associated with the spatial, temporal and/or material domains reviewed. This book is useful for graduate students, engineers and professionals working on AM materials, equipment, process, development and modeling.
Key Features
- Includes the fundamental principles of additive manufacturing modeling techniques
- Presents various modeling tools/software for AM modeling
- Discusses various design methods and how to optimize the AM process using these models
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R & D
Details
- No. of pages:
- 291
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196007
About the Authors
YI Zhang
Yi Zhang, Ph.D. is an Applications Engineer with Ansys, Inc. He received Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in 2018. He has published 10+ journal papers in additive manufacturing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Applications Engineer with Ansys, Inc
Yeon-Gil Jung
Dr. Yeon-Gil Jung is an professor of School of Materials Science and Engineering at Changwon National University, Republic of Korea. He also serves as the Vice President of the Korean Ceramic Society. He received his B.S, M.S, and Ph.D. degrees from Hanyang University, Republic of Korea. After that, he studied material property evaluation using Hertzian Indentation at NIST (National Institute Standard and Technology) with Dr. Brian Lawn during 1997-1999. He joined Changwon National University in 1999. He has been a visiting scholar and research professor 2013 - 2017 at Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Materials Science and Engineering, Changwon National University, Republic of Korea
Jing Zhang
Jing Zhang is an associate professor of mechanical and energy engineering at Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis, USA. His recent research interests include (1) developing new extrusion based novel AM processes for metallic and ceramic materials, (2) understanding the process-property-performance relationship in AM components, and (3) developing multi-scale multi-physics AM process models. Dr. Zhang is the editor-in-chief of International Journal of Additive Manufacturing (Taylor & Francis Group). He is also the co-chair of the AMSC Post-Processing Working Group, formed by America Makes & ANSI Additive Manufacturing Standardization Collaborative (AMSC). For the past several years he has served as a lead organizer of several symposia on additive manufacturing for both ASM and TMS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis, USA
