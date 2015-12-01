Multiscale Modeling for Process Safety Applications
1st Edition
Description
Multiscale Modeling for Process Safety Applications is a new reference demonstrating the implementation of multiscale modeling techniques on process safety applications. It is a valuable resource for readers interested in theoretical simulations and/or computer simulations of hazardous scenarios.
As multi-scale modeling is a computational technique for solving problems involving multiple scales, such as how a flammable vapor cloud might behave if ignited, this book provides information on the fundamental topics of toxic, fire, and air explosion modeling, as well as modeling jet and pool fires using computational fluid dynamics.
The book goes on to cover nanomaterial toxicity, QPSR analysis on relation of chemical structure to flash point, molecular structure and burning velocity, first principle studies of reactive chemicals, water and air reactive chemicals, and dust explosions.
Chemical and process safety professionals, as well as faculty and graduate researchers, will benefit from the detailed coverage provided in this book.
Key Features
- Provides the only comprehensive source addressing the use of multiscale modeling in the context of process safety
- Bridges multiscale modeling with process safety, enabling the reader to understand mapping between problem detail and effective usage of resources
- Presents an overall picture of addressing safety problems in all levels of modeling and the latest approaches to each in the field
- Features worked out examples, case studies, and a question bank to aid understanding and involvement for the reader
Readership
Chemical and Process Safety professionals, faculty and graduate researchers.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Process Safety
3. Molecular Modeling in Process Safety
4. CFD in Process Safety
5. Finite Elements and Process Simulation in Process Safety
6. Equipment Failure
7. Inherently Safer Design
8. Industrial Hygiene and Toxicological Issues
9. Conclusion
10. Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 1st December 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972835
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123969750
About the Author
Arnab Chakrabarty
Arnab Chakrabarty is a Consultant at Process Systems Enterprise. Previously he has worked as a Process Technology Engineer at MEMC Electronic Materials and as a Project Consultant/Scientist, for Baker Engineering and Risk Consultants, Inc.
Affiliations and Expertise
PSE, Process Systems Enterprise
Sam Mannan
Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A&M University , College Station, TX, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A&M University , College Station, USA
Tahir Cagin
Tahir Cagin is a Professor at Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A&M University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A&M University , College Station, TX, USA