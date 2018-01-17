Multiscale Biomechanics provides new insights on multiscale static and dynamic behavior of both soft and hard biological tissues, including bone, the intervertebral disk, biological membranes and tendons. The physiological aspects of bones and biological membranes are introduced, along with micromechanical models used to compute mechanical response. A modern account of continuum mechanics of growth and remodeling, generalized continuum models to capture internal lengths scales, and dedicated homogenization methods are provided to help the reader with the necessary theoretical foundations. Topics discussed include multiscale methods for fibrous media based on discrete homogenization, generalized continua constitutive models for bone, and a presentation of recent theoretical and numerical advances.

In addition, a refresher on continuum mechanics and more advanced background related to differential geometry, configurational mechanics, mechanics of growth, thermodynamics of open systems and homogenization methods is given in separate chapters. Numerical aspects are treated in detail, and simulations are presented to illustrate models.

This book is intended for graduate students and researchers in biomechanics interested in the latest research developments, as well as those who wish to gain insight into the field of biomechanics.

