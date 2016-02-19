Multiresolution Signal Decomposition
1st Edition
Transforms, Subbands, and Wavelets
Description
This book provides an in-depth, integrated, and up-to-date exposition of the topic of signal decomposition techniques. Application areas of these techniques include speech and image processing, machine vision, information engineering, High-Definition Television, and telecommunications. The book will serve as the major reference for those entering the field, instructors teaching some or all of the topics in an advanced graduate course and researchers needing to consult an authoritative source.
Key Features
n The first book to give a unified and coherent exposition of multiresolutional signal decomposition techniques n Classroom tested textbook clearly describes the commonalities among three key methods-transform coding, and wavelet transforms n Gives comparative performance evaluations of many proposed techniques
Readership
Graduate students and researchers involved in signal analysis, coding, and compression. This includes industrial researchers as well as those in electrical engineering, computer science, math, and physics departments.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Orthogonal Transforms. Subband Signal Decomposition. Wavelet Transforms. Discussions and Future Research. Chapter References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 1st October 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138369
About the Author
Paul Haddad
Richard A. Haddad received the B.E.E, M.E.E, and Ph.D. degrees in 1956, 1958, and 1962 respectively from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn.He had been on the Electrical Engineering Faculty of Polytechnic University from 1961 to 1995. During his tenure there, he had served in variouscapacities. From 1981 to 1987, he was Associate Dean and then Director of the Westchester Graduate Center. During leaves of absence, he hasserved as a Member of the Technical Staff at Bell Telephone Laboratories, Whippany, N.J. and as first Director of the Engineering Division at theInstitut National d'Electricite et d'Electronique, Boumerdes, Algeria. He has also lectured and consulted in signal processing at universities in Italy,People's Republic of China. Presently he is Professor and Chair, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, New Jersey Institute of Technology. New Jersey.He is a senior memeber of IEEE and also an elected member of Eta Kappa Nu, Tau Beta Pi, and Sigma Xi, and the New York Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, New York, U.S.A.
Ali Akansu
Ali N. Akansu received the BS degree from the Technical University of Istanbul, Turkey, in 1980, the MS and Ph.D degrees from the Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, New York in 1983 and 1987, respectively, all in Electrical Engineering. He has been with the Electrical & Computer Engineering Department of the New Jersey Institute of Technology since 1987. He was an academic visitor at David Sarnoff Research Center, at IBM T.J. Watson Research Center, and at GEC-Marconi Electronic Systems Corp. He was a Visiting Professor at Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences of the New York University performed research on Quantitative Finance. He serves as a consultant to the industry. His current research and professional interests include theory of signals and transforms, financial engineering & electronic trading, and high performance DSP (FPGA & GPU computing).
Affiliations and Expertise
New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA
Reviews
@qu:"Several texts and monographs are available for the signal processing community that discuss important tools like (orthogonal) transforms for signal coding, subband decomposition of signals and the processing through filter banksand, more recently, wavelet transform techniques. A unified treatment of all those topics is the subject of this book. The general approach [in this book] is from a practical viewpoint. This can be illustrated by the following examples: The text is not theorem-proof structured, but builds up the theory by gradually generalizing the simpler cases; the different techniques are evaluated by objective criteria, especially compaction performance, not only theoretically, but also on standard test images; the book contains several tables of coefficients for some important filters. It stays on a theoretical level though in the sense that it gives the high level formulas, e.g. on quantization effects, but is not involved in bit manipulations or hardware implementation....The book may serve as a reference text for practitioners, but also as a didactical text for students." @source:--MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS