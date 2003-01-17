Multiple Sclerosis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750673488, 9780702038730

Multiple Sclerosis, Volume 27

2nd Edition

Blue Books of Practical Neurology Series, Volume 27

Editors: W. McDonald John Noseworthy
eBook ISBN: 9780702038730
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750673488
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th January 2003
Page Count: 400
Description

This practical resource presents key information on multiple sclerosis—from diagnosis and clinical features...through genetics and pathology...to rehabilitation and the psychosocial consequences of the disease. Completely revised and updated, it examines the latest research and advances in patient management.

Key Features

  • Concentrates on selected topics where advances in research have affected clinical practice.
  • Provides a practical approach to diagnosis and management of the different forms of the disease.

Table of Contents

  1. The Diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis

    2. Clinical Features and Subtypes of MS

    3. Natural History, Epidemiology and Prognosis

    4. Etiology and Pathogenesis, Immunology and Experimental Models

    5. Mechanisms of Symptom Production

    6. Genetics of Multiple Sclerosis

    7. Pathology and Pathogenesis of Multiple Sclerosis

    8. Neuropsychiatry: Cognition and Mood Disorders

    9. MRI Monitoring in Clinical Trails

    10. Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Spectroscopy: Insights into the Pathology and Pathophysiology of Multiple Sclerosis

    11. Treatment of Relapses and Relapsing – Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

    12. Treatment of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

    13. Conventional Immunosuppression and Multiple Sclerosis

    14. Treatment of Catastrophic MS

    15. Complications of MS: Fatigue, Spasticity, Ataxia, Pain, Bowel, Bladder and Sexual Dysfunction in Multiple Sclerosis

    16. Treatment of Optic Neuritis and the Clinically Isolated Syndromes

    17. Neuromyelistis Optica

    18. Women's Issues in MS including Pregnancy

    19. MS with Early and Late Disease Onset

    20. Future Therapies

    21. Rehabilitation in Multiple Sclerosis

    22. The Psychosocial Consequences of Multiple Sclerosis

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702038730
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750673488

About the Editor

W. McDonald

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, Institute of Neurology, University of London, UK

John Noseworthy

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, Rocherster, MN

