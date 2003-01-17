Multiple Sclerosis, Volume 27
2nd Edition
Blue Books of Practical Neurology Series, Volume 27
Editors: W. McDonald John Noseworthy
eBook ISBN: 9780702038730
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750673488
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th January 2003
Page Count: 400
Description
This practical resource presents key information on multiple sclerosis—from diagnosis and clinical features...through genetics and pathology...to rehabilitation and the psychosocial consequences of the disease. Completely revised and updated, it examines the latest research and advances in patient management.
Key Features
- Concentrates on selected topics where advances in research have affected clinical practice.
- Provides a practical approach to diagnosis and management of the different forms of the disease.
Table of Contents
- The Diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis
2. Clinical Features and Subtypes of MS
3. Natural History, Epidemiology and Prognosis
4. Etiology and Pathogenesis, Immunology and Experimental Models
5. Mechanisms of Symptom Production
6. Genetics of Multiple Sclerosis
7. Pathology and Pathogenesis of Multiple Sclerosis
8. Neuropsychiatry: Cognition and Mood Disorders
9. MRI Monitoring in Clinical Trails
10. Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Spectroscopy: Insights into the Pathology and Pathophysiology of Multiple Sclerosis
11. Treatment of Relapses and Relapsing – Remitting Multiple Sclerosis
12. Treatment of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
13. Conventional Immunosuppression and Multiple Sclerosis
14. Treatment of Catastrophic MS
15. Complications of MS: Fatigue, Spasticity, Ataxia, Pain, Bowel, Bladder and Sexual Dysfunction in Multiple Sclerosis
16. Treatment of Optic Neuritis and the Clinically Isolated Syndromes
17. Neuromyelistis Optica
18. Women's Issues in MS including Pregnancy
19. MS with Early and Late Disease Onset
20. Future Therapies
21. Rehabilitation in Multiple Sclerosis
22. The Psychosocial Consequences of Multiple Sclerosis
About the Editor
W. McDonald
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Institute of Neurology, University of London, UK
John Noseworthy
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, Rocherster, MN
