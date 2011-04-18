Multiple Sclerosis, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 29-2
1st Edition
Authors: Emmauelle Waubant
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704699
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th April 2011
Page Count: 354
Description
This issue reviews the latest therapeutic options for multiple sclerosis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 18th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704699
About the Authors
Emmauelle Waubant Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCSF Medical School, San Francicso, CA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.