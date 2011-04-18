Multiple Sclerosis, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704699

Multiple Sclerosis, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 29-2

1st Edition

Authors: Emmauelle Waubant
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704699
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th April 2011
Page Count: 354
This issue reviews the latest therapeutic options for multiple sclerosis.

Emmauelle Waubant Author

UCSF Medical School, San Francicso, CA

