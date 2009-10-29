Multiple Sclerosis 3, Volume 35

Multiple Sclerosis 3 emphasizes the latest in the pharmacologic treatment of this incurable inflammatory demyelinating disorder. Primary editors Claudia Lucchinetti, MD, and Reinhard Hohlfeld, MD, with the aid of all new contributors, present a complete and current reference on multiple sclerosis that includes discussions of such hot topics as Biomarkers, Genomics, and Surrogate Outcomes in MS; Pediatric MS; Transverse Myelitis; Attack Therapies in MS; Current Disease-Modifying Therapeutic Strategies in MS; Management of Aggressive MS; Symptomatic Therapies in MS; Complementary and Alternative Medical Therapies; and Strategies to Promote Neuroprotection and Repair. Distinguish between MS and other similar demyelinating disorders and know the best and most aggressive methods of treatment. This title in the Blue Books of Neurology series is exactly what you need to treat the disease and its relapses.