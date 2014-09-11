Multiple Myeloma, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326131, 9780323326148

Multiple Myeloma, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, Volume 28-5

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9780323326148
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326131
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th September 2014
Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, devoted to Multiple Myeloma, is edited by Dr. Kenneth C. Anderson. Articles in this issue include: Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance and Smoldering Multiple Myeloma; Diagnosis and Risk Stratification in Myeloma; Treatment of Newly Diagnosed Transplant Eligible Patients; Treatment of Newly Diagnosed Transplant Ineligible Patients; Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma; Maintenance Therapy; Novel Targeted Therapies; Novel Immune-based Therapies; Allotransplantation in Myeloma; and Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia.

About the Authors

Kenneth Anderson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Hematologic Neoplasia; Director, Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Kraft Family Professor of Medicine, Joint Program in Transfusion Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

