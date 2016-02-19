Multiple Light Scattering
1st Edition
Tables, Formulas, and Applications
Description
Multiple Light Scattering: Tables, Formulas, and Applications, Volume 1 serves to give concise and handy information related to multiple scattering theory in such a way that the reader would not have to rely on extensive literature on the subject. The book is divided into two parts. Part I: General Theory covers the basic concepts, terms, and notations related to multiple scattering theory; exponential integrals and related functions; reciprocity and detailed balance; different related methods; and homogenous atmospheres with arbitrary phase function and single-scattering albedo. Part II: Isotropic Scattering discusses related concepts such as solutions using the Milne operator; semi-infinite atmospheres; the H-functions; and finite slabs. The text is recommended for practitioners in optics, atmospheric physics, astronomy, and other fields that need a reference book in the subject of multiple light scattering.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Contents of Volume 2
Part I General Theory
1 Concepts, Terms, Notation
1.1 Directions for Use
1.2 Some Hard Choices
References
2 Exponential Integrals and Related Functions
2.1 Quick Survey
2.2 Exponential Integrals (E Functions)
2.3 General Exponential Integral
2.4 F Functions
2.5 G Functions
References
3 Reciprocity
3.1 Reciprocity and Detailed Balance
3.2 Far-Field Scattering by a Single Particles
3.3 Arbitrary Configurations
3.4 Plane Surfaces and Plane-Parallel Slabs
References
4 Methods
4.1 Posing the Problem
4.2 Criteria for a Choice
4.3 Method of Successive Orders
4.4 Ambartsumian's Method
4.5 The Adding or Doubling Method
References
5 Very Thick Layers with Arbitrary Anisotropic Scattering
5.1 Method and Terminology
5.2 Basic Concepts and Relations
5.3 Very Thick Layers
5.5 Internal Source Layer
5.6 Asymptotic Fitting
References
6 Results Obtained by Expanding the Phase Function in Legendre Polynomial
6.1 Introduction and Conclusions
6.2 Unbounded Medium
6.3 The Ambartsumian Functions
6.4 Reduction to H Functions
6.5 The Radiation Field at Arbitrary Depth
References
Part II Isotropic Scattering
7 Isotropic Scattering; Solutions by Use of the Milne Operator
7.1 Matrices in ԏ and µ
7.2 Solving the Milne Equation
7.3 Resulting Quantities
7.4 Eigenvalues of the Milne Operator
7.5 The Adding or Doubling Method Derived from the Milne Equation References
8 Isotropic Scattering, Semi-Infinite Atmospheres
8.1 Specifications
8.2 The Unbound Medium
8.3 The H Functions and Their Moments
8.4 Moments and Bimoments of the Reflections Function
8.5 Point-Direction Gain in a Semi-Infinite Atmosphere
8.6 Radiation Emerging from a Semi-Infinite Atmosphere
8.7 References
9 Isotropic Scattering, Finite Slabs
9.1 Reflection and Transmission
9.2 Fate and Incident Energy
9.3 Point Direction Gain and Its Moment
9.4 Integrals of Grain Over Optical Depth: Homogeneously Embedded Sources
9.5 The Intensity inside the Atmosphere
9.6 Some Special Functions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th July 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155571