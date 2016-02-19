Multiphoton Spectroscopy of Molecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124505209, 9780323158350

Multiphoton Spectroscopy of Molecules

1st Edition

Authors: S.H. Lin
eBook ISBN: 9780323158350
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1984
Page Count: 272
Description

Multiphoton Spectroscopy of Molecules deals with the fundamental theory, methods, and basic results in multiphoton spectroscopy research made possible by using powerful lasers. This book reviews the progress made in visible and UV multiphoton spectroscopy, including the characteristic properties of multiphoton transitions. Certain theoretical methods such as the time-dependent perturbation, density matrix, Green's function, and susceptibility methods, can point to multiphoton transitions in a molecular system, beginning from first principles. This text also describes the technique in detecting two- or three-photon absorption by multiphoton ionization of molecules. A type of optical mass spectroscopy combining spectroscopic information derived from multiphoton absorption with mass spectrometric information has provided interesting results. This book also discusses the polarization behavior of two-photon absorption processes of molecules. Monson, McClain, and Nascimento have investigated the polarization dependence of the two-photon absorption cross section of randomly oriented, nonrotating molecules. his text also presents the spectroscopic results of excited states confirmed when the multiphoton techniques is applied, as well as some experimental and theoretical approaches related to multiphoton spectroscopy of molecules. Nuclear scientists and physicists, atomic researchers, molecular physicists, and academicians in the field of quantum mechanics or physical chemistry will greatly appreciate the book.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 General Survey of the Progress of Visible/UV Multiphoton Spectroscopy

1.2 Characteristic Properties of Multiphoton Transitions

References

Chapter 2 Theory of Multiphoton Absorption and lonization

2.1 The Perturbation Method

2.2 The Green's Function Method

2.3 The Density Matrix Method

2.4 The Susceptibility Method

2.5 Multiphoton Ionization

References

Chapter 3 Experimental Methods

3.1 Early Experimental Results of Two-Photon Spectroscopy

3.2 Experimental Techniques I

3.3 Experimental Techniques II: Detection of Two- or Three-Photon Absorption by Multiphoton Ionization of Molecules

3.4 The Photoacoustic Detection Method

3.5 Miscellaneous Detection Methods

References

Chapter 4 Characteristics of Multiphoton Spectroscopy

4.1 Intensity Dependence

4.2 Polarization Behavior of Two-Photon Processes

References

Chapter 5 Spectral Properties of Multiphoton Transitions

5.1 The Nonresonant Intermediate State

5.2 The Resonant Intermediate State

5.3 Doppler-Free Multiphoton Spectroscopy

References

Chapter 6 Spectroscopic Results

6.1 Rydberg Transitions

6.2 Valence States

References

Chapter 7 New Developments in Multiphoton Spectroscopy

7.1 Multiphoton Ionization Mass Spectroscopy

7.2 Multiphoton Circular Dichroism

7.3 Ion Dip Spectroscopy

7.4 Multiphoton Magnetic Circular Dichroism

References

Appendix I

I.A Calculation of Mode Density

I.B The Coherent State Method

I.C The Susceptibility Method

References

Appendix II

II.A Symmetric Properties of D(J)MK(Ω) Functions

II.B Symmetric Properties of Wigner 3j Symbols

Appendix III

III.A Derivation of Eq. (5.2.20)

III.B Intramolecular Vibrational Relaxation

III.C Evaluation of a Generating Function

References

Appendix IV

IV.A Quasi-Equilibrium Theory

References

Index

