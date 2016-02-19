Multiphoton Spectroscopy of Molecules
1st Edition
Description
Multiphoton Spectroscopy of Molecules deals with the fundamental theory, methods, and basic results in multiphoton spectroscopy research made possible by using powerful lasers. This book reviews the progress made in visible and UV multiphoton spectroscopy, including the characteristic properties of multiphoton transitions. Certain theoretical methods such as the time-dependent perturbation, density matrix, Green's function, and susceptibility methods, can point to multiphoton transitions in a molecular system, beginning from first principles. This text also describes the technique in detecting two- or three-photon absorption by multiphoton ionization of molecules. A type of optical mass spectroscopy combining spectroscopic information derived from multiphoton absorption with mass spectrometric information has provided interesting results. This book also discusses the polarization behavior of two-photon absorption processes of molecules. Monson, McClain, and Nascimento have investigated the polarization dependence of the two-photon absorption cross section of randomly oriented, nonrotating molecules. his text also presents the spectroscopic results of excited states confirmed when the multiphoton techniques is applied, as well as some experimental and theoretical approaches related to multiphoton spectroscopy of molecules. Nuclear scientists and physicists, atomic researchers, molecular physicists, and academicians in the field of quantum mechanics or physical chemistry will greatly appreciate the book.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 General Survey of the Progress of Visible/UV Multiphoton Spectroscopy
1.2 Characteristic Properties of Multiphoton Transitions
References
Chapter 2 Theory of Multiphoton Absorption and lonization
2.1 The Perturbation Method
2.2 The Green's Function Method
2.3 The Density Matrix Method
2.4 The Susceptibility Method
2.5 Multiphoton Ionization
References
Chapter 3 Experimental Methods
3.1 Early Experimental Results of Two-Photon Spectroscopy
3.2 Experimental Techniques I
3.3 Experimental Techniques II: Detection of Two- or Three-Photon Absorption by Multiphoton Ionization of Molecules
3.4 The Photoacoustic Detection Method
3.5 Miscellaneous Detection Methods
References
Chapter 4 Characteristics of Multiphoton Spectroscopy
4.1 Intensity Dependence
4.2 Polarization Behavior of Two-Photon Processes
References
Chapter 5 Spectral Properties of Multiphoton Transitions
5.1 The Nonresonant Intermediate State
5.2 The Resonant Intermediate State
5.3 Doppler-Free Multiphoton Spectroscopy
References
Chapter 6 Spectroscopic Results
6.1 Rydberg Transitions
6.2 Valence States
References
Chapter 7 New Developments in Multiphoton Spectroscopy
7.1 Multiphoton Ionization Mass Spectroscopy
7.2 Multiphoton Circular Dichroism
7.3 Ion Dip Spectroscopy
7.4 Multiphoton Magnetic Circular Dichroism
References
Appendix I
I.A Calculation of Mode Density
I.B The Coherent State Method
I.C The Susceptibility Method
References
Appendix II
II.A Symmetric Properties of D(J)MK(Ω) Functions
II.B Symmetric Properties of Wigner 3j Symbols
Appendix III
III.A Derivation of Eq. (5.2.20)
III.B Intramolecular Vibrational Relaxation
III.C Evaluation of a Generating Function
References
Appendix IV
IV.A Quasi-Equilibrium Theory
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th May 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158350