Multiphoton lonization of Atoms
1st Edition
Description
Multiphoton lonization of Atoms provides a pedagogical review of the whole subfield of multiphoton ionization of atoms.
This book discusses the “normal” multiphoton ionization of atoms; calculation of resonant multiphoton processes; and angular distribution of photoelectrons and light polarization effects in multiphoton ionization of atoms. The multiphoton ionization involving continuum-continuum transitions; creation of doubly charged strontium ions; and many-electron processes in nonlinear ionization of atoms are also elaborated.
Other topics include the non-resonant multiphoton ionization of atoms; above-threshold ionization theory; autoionizing states in multiphoton transitions; and specific features of the spectra of alkaline-earth atoms.
This publication is beneficial to physics students and researchers conducting work on the multiple ionization of atoms.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Introduction
References
2 "Normal" Multiphoton Ionization of Atoms (Experimental)
I. Introduction
II. Nonresonant Multiphoton Ionization of Atoms
III. Resonance Effects in Multiphoton Ionization of Atoms
IV. Antiresonance Effects in Two-Photon Ionization of Cs Atoms
V. Conclusion and Future Prospects
References
3 Theory of Multiphoton Ionization of Atoms
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Background
III. Nonresonant Ionization
IV. Resonant Ionization
V. Generalized Implicit Summation Technique
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
4 Calculation of Resonant Multiphoton Processes
I. Introduction
II. Nonresonant Processes
III. Definition of an Effective Hamiltonian
IV. Dynamics of Resonant Multiphoton Ionization
V. Spatial Distribution of Intensity
VI. Calculation of Atomic Quantities
VII. Electron Yield
VIII. Conclusion
References
5 Angular Distribution of Photoelectrons and Light Polarization Effects in Multiphoton Ionization of Atoms
I. Introduction
II. Angular Distribution of Photoelectrons in Multiphoton Ionization
III. Conclusion
References
6 Above-Threshold Ionization: Multiphoton Ionization Involving Continuum—Continuum Transitions
I. Introduction
II. Above-Threshold Ionization Theory
III. Above-Threshold Ionization Experiments
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusion
References
7 Multiphoton Free—Free Transitions
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Experiment
IV. Suggestions for Future Work
References
8 Multiphoton Autoionization
I. Introduction
II. Formal Theory
III. Autoionizing States in Multiphoton Transitions
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
9 Creation of Doubly Charged Strontium Ions
I. Introduction
II. Experiment
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusion
References
10 Many-Electron Processes in Nonlinear Ionization Of Atoms
I. Introduction
II. Specific Features of the Spectra of Alkaline-Earth Atoms
III. Many-Electron Photoionization of Atoms
IV. Formation of Doubly Charged Ions in Nonlinear Ionization of Many-Electron Atoms
V. Study of the Process of Nonlinear Ionization of the Barium Atom
VI. The Process of Two-Electron Nonlinear Ionization of Alkaline-Earth Atoms
VII. Conclusions
References
Index
