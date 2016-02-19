Multiphoton lonization of Atoms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121727802, 9780323157551

Multiphoton lonization of Atoms

1st Edition

Editors: S.L. Chin
eBook ISBN: 9780323157551
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th June 1984
Page Count: 286
Description

Multiphoton lonization of Atoms provides a pedagogical review of the whole subfield of multiphoton ionization of atoms.

This book discusses the “normal” multiphoton ionization of atoms; calculation of resonant multiphoton processes; and angular distribution of photoelectrons and light polarization effects in multiphoton ionization of atoms. The multiphoton ionization involving continuum-continuum transitions; creation of doubly charged strontium ions; and many-electron processes in nonlinear ionization of atoms are also elaborated.

Other topics include the non-resonant multiphoton ionization of atoms; above-threshold ionization theory; autoionizing states in multiphoton transitions; and specific features of the spectra of alkaline-earth atoms.

This publication is beneficial to physics students and researchers conducting work on the multiple ionization of atoms.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Introduction

References

2 "Normal" Multiphoton Ionization of Atoms (Experimental)

I. Introduction

II. Nonresonant Multiphoton Ionization of Atoms

III. Resonance Effects in Multiphoton Ionization of Atoms

IV. Antiresonance Effects in Two-Photon Ionization of Cs Atoms

V. Conclusion and Future Prospects

References

3 Theory of Multiphoton Ionization of Atoms

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Background

III. Nonresonant Ionization

IV. Resonant Ionization

V. Generalized Implicit Summation Technique

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

4 Calculation of Resonant Multiphoton Processes

I. Introduction

II. Nonresonant Processes

III. Definition of an Effective Hamiltonian

IV. Dynamics of Resonant Multiphoton Ionization

V. Spatial Distribution of Intensity

VI. Calculation of Atomic Quantities

VII. Electron Yield

VIII. Conclusion

References

5 Angular Distribution of Photoelectrons and Light Polarization Effects in Multiphoton Ionization of Atoms

I. Introduction

II. Angular Distribution of Photoelectrons in Multiphoton Ionization

III. Conclusion

References

6 Above-Threshold Ionization: Multiphoton Ionization Involving Continuum—Continuum Transitions

I. Introduction

II. Above-Threshold Ionization Theory

III. Above-Threshold Ionization Experiments

IV. Discussion

V. Conclusion

References

7 Multiphoton Free—Free Transitions

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Experiment

IV. Suggestions for Future Work

References

8 Multiphoton Autoionization

I. Introduction

II. Formal Theory

III. Autoionizing States in Multiphoton Transitions

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

9 Creation of Doubly Charged Strontium Ions

I. Introduction

II. Experiment

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusion

References

10 Many-Electron Processes in Nonlinear Ionization Of Atoms

I. Introduction

II. Specific Features of the Spectra of Alkaline-Earth Atoms

III. Many-Electron Photoionization of Atoms

IV. Formation of Doubly Charged Ions in Nonlinear Ionization of Many-Electron Atoms

V. Study of the Process of Nonlinear Ionization of the Barium Atom

VI. The Process of Two-Electron Nonlinear Ionization of Alkaline-Earth Atoms

VII. Conclusions

References

Index

About the Editor

S.L. Chin

