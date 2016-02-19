Multiphase Flow in Polymer Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123224606, 9780323149020

Multiphase Flow in Polymer Processing

1st Edition

Editors: Chang Han
eBook ISBN: 9780323149020
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1981
Page Count: 475
Description

Multiphase Flow in Polymer Processing focuses on dispersed and stratified multiphase flow in polymer processing. This book explores the rheological behavior of multiphase (or multicomponent) polymeric systems as they are involved in various fabrication operations. It also outlines the importance of the morphological states of multiphase polymeric systems to explain the systems, rheological behavior in the fluid state, and mechanical behavior in the solid state. This monograph consists of eight chapters divided into two parts. After discussing dispersed and stratified multiphase flow in polymer processing, it introduces the reader to the fundamentals of rheology. The following chapters focus on the rheological behavior of particulate-filled polymeric systems and heterogeneous polymeric systems; the phenomenon of droplet breakup in dispersed flow; and gas-charged polymeric systems. The role of the discrete phase (that is, solid particles, liquid droplets, gas bubbles) in determining the bulk rheological properties of the multiphase system is highlighted, along with some representative polymer processing operations (namely, fiber spinning and injection molding) of the multiphase (or multicomponent) polymeric systems. Coextrusion in cylindrical, rectangular, and annular dies is also considered. The final chapter is devoted to the phenomenon of interfacial instability in coextrusion. This text will be a useful resource for chemists, chemical engineers, and those in the polymer processing industry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction

1.1 Classification of Multiphase Flow Encountered in Polymer Processing

1.2 Dispersed Multiphase Flow in Polymer Processing

1.3 Stratified Multiphase Flow in Polymer Processing

References

2 Fundamentals of Rheology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Some Representative Flow Fields

2.3 Viscoelasticity Theories for Polymeric Liquids

2.4 Experimental Techniques for Determining the Viscoelastic Properties of Polymeric Liquids

References

Part I Dispersed Multiphase Flow in Polymer Processing

3 Dispersed Flow of Particulate-Filled Polymeric Systems

3.1 Introduction

3.2 The Rheological Behavior of Concentrated Suspensions of Rigid Particles in Newtonian Fluids

3.3 The Rheological Behavior of Highly Filled Polymeric Systems

3.4 Effects of Coupling Agents on the Rheological Properties of Filled Polymers

3.5 Processing of Particulate-Filled Polymeric Systems

Problems

References

4 Dispersed Flow of Heterogeneous Polymeric Systems

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Deformation of Single Droplets in Shearing and Extensional Flows

4.3 Rheological Behavior of Two-Phase Polymer Blends and Concentrated Emulsions

4.4 Theoretical Consideration of the Rheological Behavior of Emulsions

4.5 Processing of Heterogeneous Polymeric Systems

Problems

References

5 Droplet Breakup in Dispersed Two-Phase Flow

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Experimental Observations of Droplet Breakup

5.3 Theoretical Considerations of Droplet Breakup

5.4 Engineering Implications of Droplet Breakup in Polymer Processing

Problems

References

6 Dispersed Flow of Gas-Charged Polymeric Systems

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bubble Dynamics in Foam Extrusion

6.3 Bubble Dynamics in Structural Foam Injection Molding

6.4 The Rheological Behavior of Gas-Charged Molten Polymers

6.5 Processing—Structure—Property Relationships in Polymeric Foams

Problems

References

Part II Stratified Multiphase Flow in Polymer Processing

7 Stratified Flow (Coextrusion) of Polymeric Systems

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Analysis of Sheath-Core Coextrusion in a Cylindrical Tube

7.3 Analysis of Flat-Film Coextrusion in a Rectangular Duct

7.4 Analysis of Wire Coating Coextrusion

7.5 Analysis of Blown-Film Coextrusion

7.6 Pressure Gradient Reduction in Coextrusion

7.7 Interface Deformation in Stratified Two-Phase Flow

Problems

References

8 Interfacial Instability in Stratified Multiphase Flow

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Experimental Observations of Interfacial Instability in Coextrusion

8.3 Theoretical Considerations of Interfacial Instability in Coextrusion

8.4 Concluding Remarks

Problems

References

Author Index

Subject Index

