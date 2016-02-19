Multiphase Flow in Polymer Processing
1st Edition
Description
Multiphase Flow in Polymer Processing focuses on dispersed and stratified multiphase flow in polymer processing. This book explores the rheological behavior of multiphase (or multicomponent) polymeric systems as they are involved in various fabrication operations. It also outlines the importance of the morphological states of multiphase polymeric systems to explain the systems, rheological behavior in the fluid state, and mechanical behavior in the solid state. This monograph consists of eight chapters divided into two parts. After discussing dispersed and stratified multiphase flow in polymer processing, it introduces the reader to the fundamentals of rheology. The following chapters focus on the rheological behavior of particulate-filled polymeric systems and heterogeneous polymeric systems; the phenomenon of droplet breakup in dispersed flow; and gas-charged polymeric systems. The role of the discrete phase (that is, solid particles, liquid droplets, gas bubbles) in determining the bulk rheological properties of the multiphase system is highlighted, along with some representative polymer processing operations (namely, fiber spinning and injection molding) of the multiphase (or multicomponent) polymeric systems. Coextrusion in cylindrical, rectangular, and annular dies is also considered. The final chapter is devoted to the phenomenon of interfacial instability in coextrusion. This text will be a useful resource for chemists, chemical engineers, and those in the polymer processing industry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
1.1 Classification of Multiphase Flow Encountered in Polymer Processing
1.2 Dispersed Multiphase Flow in Polymer Processing
1.3 Stratified Multiphase Flow in Polymer Processing
References
2 Fundamentals of Rheology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Some Representative Flow Fields
2.3 Viscoelasticity Theories for Polymeric Liquids
2.4 Experimental Techniques for Determining the Viscoelastic Properties of Polymeric Liquids
References
Part I Dispersed Multiphase Flow in Polymer Processing
3 Dispersed Flow of Particulate-Filled Polymeric Systems
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The Rheological Behavior of Concentrated Suspensions of Rigid Particles in Newtonian Fluids
3.3 The Rheological Behavior of Highly Filled Polymeric Systems
3.4 Effects of Coupling Agents on the Rheological Properties of Filled Polymers
3.5 Processing of Particulate-Filled Polymeric Systems
Problems
References
4 Dispersed Flow of Heterogeneous Polymeric Systems
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Deformation of Single Droplets in Shearing and Extensional Flows
4.3 Rheological Behavior of Two-Phase Polymer Blends and Concentrated Emulsions
4.4 Theoretical Consideration of the Rheological Behavior of Emulsions
4.5 Processing of Heterogeneous Polymeric Systems
Problems
References
5 Droplet Breakup in Dispersed Two-Phase Flow
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Experimental Observations of Droplet Breakup
5.3 Theoretical Considerations of Droplet Breakup
5.4 Engineering Implications of Droplet Breakup in Polymer Processing
Problems
References
6 Dispersed Flow of Gas-Charged Polymeric Systems
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bubble Dynamics in Foam Extrusion
6.3 Bubble Dynamics in Structural Foam Injection Molding
6.4 The Rheological Behavior of Gas-Charged Molten Polymers
6.5 Processing—Structure—Property Relationships in Polymeric Foams
Problems
References
Part II Stratified Multiphase Flow in Polymer Processing
7 Stratified Flow (Coextrusion) of Polymeric Systems
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Analysis of Sheath-Core Coextrusion in a Cylindrical Tube
7.3 Analysis of Flat-Film Coextrusion in a Rectangular Duct
7.4 Analysis of Wire Coating Coextrusion
7.5 Analysis of Blown-Film Coextrusion
7.6 Pressure Gradient Reduction in Coextrusion
7.7 Interface Deformation in Stratified Two-Phase Flow
Problems
References
8 Interfacial Instability in Stratified Multiphase Flow
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Experimental Observations of Interfacial Instability in Coextrusion
8.3 Theoretical Considerations of Interfacial Instability in Coextrusion
8.4 Concluding Remarks
Problems
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 475
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th November 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149020