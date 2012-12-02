Multiphase Flow and Fluidization
1st Edition
Continuum and Kinetic Theory Descriptions
Useful as a reference for engineers in industry and as an advanced level text for graduate engineering students, Multiphase Flow and Fluidization takes the reader beyond the theoretical to demonstrate how multiphase flow equations can be used to provide applied, practical, predictive solutions to industrial fluidization problems. Written to help advance progress in the emerging science of multiphase flow, this book begins with the development of the conservation laws and moves on through kinetic theory, clarifying many physical concepts (such as particulate viscosity and solids pressure) and introducing the new dependent variable--the volume fraction of the dispersed phase. Exercises at the end of each chapterare provided for further study and lead into applications not covered in the text itself.
- Treats fluidization as a branch of transport phenomena
- Demonstrates how to do transient, multidimensional simulation of multiphase processes
- The first book to apply kinetic theory to flow of particulates
- Is the only book to discuss numerical stability of multiphase equations and whether or not such equations are well-posed
- Explains the origin of bubbles and the concept of critical granular flow
- Presents clearly written exercises at the end of each chapter to facilitate understanding and further study
Industrial researchers and engineers in the chemical processing, petroleum, and biotechnology industries. Graduate students in chemical, mechanical, petroleum, and biomedical engineering taking courses such as transport phenomena, fluidization, fluid mechanics, and multiphase and particulate systems
(Chapter Headings): Transport Equations. One-Dimensional Steady Gas&150;Solid Flow. Drift Flux. Critical Granular Flow. The Fluidized State. On the Origin of Bubbles. Inviscid Multiphase Flows: Bubbling Beds. Viscous Flow and Circulating Fluidized Beds. Kinetic Theory Approach. Applications of Kinetic Theory. Kinetic Theory of Granular Mixtures. Sedimentation and Consolidation. Appendices: Formulation of Continuum Problems: Introduction. Appendices: The Method of Characteristics: Introduction. Chapter References. Index.
- No. of pages:
- 467
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080512266
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122824708
Dimitri Gidaspow
Illinois Institute of Technology
"Overall, I recommend this book to people who are serious about fundamental modeling of multiphase flows. It is representative of the latest efforts in this field; namely it is the first to focus on the kinetic theory as applied to multiphase systems involving particles." --POWDER TECHNOLOGY