Multiphase Flow Analysis Using Population Balance Modeling
1st Edition
Bubbles, Drops and Particles
Description
Written by leading multiphase flow and CFD experts, this book enables engineers and researchers to understand the use of PBM and CFD frameworks. Population balance approaches can now be used in conjunction with CFD, effectively driving more efficient and effective multiphase flow processes. Engineers familiar with standard CFD software, including ANSYS-CFX and ANSYS–Fluent, will be able to use the tools and approaches presented in this book in the effective research, modeling and control of multiphase flow problems.
Key Features
- Builds a complete understanding of the theory behind the application of population balance models and an appreciation of the scale-up of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and population balance modeling (PBM) to a variety of engineering and industry applications in chemical, pharmaceutical, energy and petrochemical sectors
- The tools in this book provide the opportunity to incorporate more accurate models in the design of chemical and particulate based multiphase processes
- Enables readers to translate theory to practical use with CFD software
Readership
Practicing and R&D level engineers, graduate level researchers and students. Chemical and Process Engineering, Food and Pharmaceutical, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Petroleum Engineering
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1. Introduction
Abstract
1.1 Classification and Application of Multiphase Flows
1.2 Complexity of Multiphase Flows
1.3 Multiscale Characteristics of Multiphase Flows
1.4 Need of Population Balance Modeling for Multiphase Flows
1.5 Scope of this Book
Chapter 2. Computational Multiphase Fluid Dynamics Framework
Abstract
2.1 Eulerian Formulation Based on Interpenetrating Media Framework
2.2 Lagrangian Description on Discrete Element Framework
2.3 Differential, Generic and Integral Form of the Transport Equations for Multiphase Flow
2.4 Boundary Conditions for Multiphase Flow
2.5 Summary
Chapter 3. Population Balance Approach—A Generic Framework
Abstract
3.1 What is a Population Balance Approach?
3.2 Basic Definitions
3.3 Fundamentals of Population Balance Equation
3.4 Practical Considerations of Population Balance Framework
3.5 Comments on the Coupling Between Population Balance and Computational Multiphase Fluid Dynamics
3.6 Summary
Chapter 4. Mechanistic Models for Gas–Liquid/Liquid–Liquid Flows
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Mechanisms and Kernels of Fluid Particle Coalescence
4.3 Mechanisms and Kernels of Fluid Particle Break up
4.4 Mechanisms and Kernels of Fluid Particle Coalescence and Break up for One-group, Two-group and Multigroup Formulation
4.5 Summary
Chapter 5. Mechanistic Models for Gas–Particle Liquid–Particle Flows
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Mechanisms and Kernel Models of Solid Particle Aggregation
5.3 Mechanisms and Kernel Models of Solid Particle Breakage
5.4 Discrete Element Method—Soft-Sphere Model
5.5 Summary
Chapter 6. Solution Methods and Turbulence Modeling
Abstract
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution Methods for Eulerian Models
6.3 Mesh Systems
6.4 Numerical Discretization
6.5 Numerical Solvers
6.6 Solution Methods for the Population Balance Equation
6.7 Solution Methods for Lagrangian Models
6.8 Turbulence Modeling for Multiphase Flows
6.9 Summary
Chapter 7. Some Applications of Population Balance with Examples
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Population Balance Solutions to Gas–Liquid Flow
7.3 Population Balance Solutions to Liquid–Liquid Flow
7.4 Population Balance Solutions to Gas–Particle Flow
7.5 Population Balance Solutions to Liquid–Particle Flow
7.6 Summary
Chapter 8. Future of the Population Balance Approach
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Emerging Areas on the Use of the Population Balance Approach
8.3 Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 17th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080982335
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080982298
About the Author
Guan Heng Yeoh
Guan Heng Yeoh is a professor at the School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, UNSW, and a principal research scientist at ANSTO. He is the founder and editor of the Journal of Computational Multiphase Flows and the group leader of Computational Thermal-Hydraulics of OPAL Research Reactor, ANSTO. He has approximately 250 publications including 10 books, 12 book chapters, 156 journal articles and 115 conference papers with an H-index of 33 and over 4490 citations. His research interests are computational fluid dynamics (CFD); numerical heat and mass transfer; turbulence modelling using Reynolds averaging and large eddy simulation; combustion, radiation heat transfer, soot formation and oxidation, and solid pyrolysis in fire engineering; fundamental studies in multiphase flows: free surface, gas-particle, liquid-solid (blood flow and nanoparticles), and gas-liquid (bubbly, slug/cap, churn-turbulent, and subcooled nucleate boiling flows); computational modelling of industrial systems of single-phase and multiphase flows.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanical Engineering (CFD), University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, University of New South Wales, Australia
Dr. Chi Pok Cheung
Senior Lecturer, Royal Melbourne Institute Technology (RMIT) University, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Melbourne Institute Technology (RMIT) University, Australia
Jiyuan Tu
Professor and Deputy Head, Research and Innovation, Department of Aerospace, Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
RMIT University, Australia, University of New South Wales, Australia, Tsinghua University, P.R. China