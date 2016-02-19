Multinational Cooperation for Development in West Africa - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080224909, 9781483148311

Multinational Cooperation for Development in West Africa

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies

Authors: John P. Renninger
eBook ISBN: 9781483148311
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 174
Description

Multinational Cooperation for Development in West Africa discusses the obstacles and prospects of organizations that were formed to facilitate considerable cooperation in the developing countries of West Africa. The book describes and analyzes the cooperation movement and the United Nations system and role in fostering the process of cooperation in West Africa. A brief overview of West African characteristics; trends and analysis of development; history of the cooperation movement; issues regarding cooperation in West Africa; potentialities of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS); and the impact of the United Nations on the growth of cooperation in the subregion are elucidated in the text. Students of international studies, researchers, economists, sociologists, political leaders of the West African region, and the staff of United Nations agencies will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Members of Panel

List of Tables

Abbreviations

Chapter 1 - Introduction

The Necessity of Cooperation

Nature and Purpose of the Study

West African Characteristics

Chapter 2 - Development Priorities

The Nature of Development

Development in West Africa in the Post-Independence Era

Chapter 3 - The Theory and Practice of Regionalism

Regionalism Today

Regionalism in West Africa

Current Subregional Cooperation Efforts

The Long Road to ECOWAS

Chapter 4 - Critical Issues in Cooperation in West Africa

Economic Theory and Regionalism in West Africa

Key Obstacles and Constraints

Forms and Models of Regionalism

Chapter 5 - The United Nations and Regionalism in West Africa

The Role of External Forces in Promoting Integration

The Impact of the United Nations in West Africa

Programs for Subregional Integration and Cooperation

Chapter 6 - Conclusion: The Future of Regionalism in West Africa

Appendix - West African Subregional Organizations

Notes

Selected Bibliography on Integration and Cooperation

Index

About the Author

About the Author

John P. Renninger

