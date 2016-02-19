Multinational Cooperation for Development in West Africa
Multinational Cooperation for Development in West Africa discusses the obstacles and prospects of organizations that were formed to facilitate considerable cooperation in the developing countries of West Africa. The book describes and analyzes the cooperation movement and the United Nations system and role in fostering the process of cooperation in West Africa. A brief overview of West African characteristics; trends and analysis of development; history of the cooperation movement; issues regarding cooperation in West Africa; potentialities of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS); and the impact of the United Nations on the growth of cooperation in the subregion are elucidated in the text. Students of international studies, researchers, economists, sociologists, political leaders of the West African region, and the staff of United Nations agencies will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Members of Panel
List of Tables
Abbreviations
Chapter 1 - Introduction
The Necessity of Cooperation
Nature and Purpose of the Study
West African Characteristics
Chapter 2 - Development Priorities
The Nature of Development
Development in West Africa in the Post-Independence Era
Chapter 3 - The Theory and Practice of Regionalism
Regionalism Today
Regionalism in West Africa
Current Subregional Cooperation Efforts
The Long Road to ECOWAS
Chapter 4 - Critical Issues in Cooperation in West Africa
Economic Theory and Regionalism in West Africa
Key Obstacles and Constraints
Forms and Models of Regionalism
Chapter 5 - The United Nations and Regionalism in West Africa
The Role of External Forces in Promoting Integration
The Impact of the United Nations in West Africa
Programs for Subregional Integration and Cooperation
Chapter 6 - Conclusion: The Future of Regionalism in West Africa
Appendix - West African Subregional Organizations
Notes
Selected Bibliography on Integration and Cooperation
Index
About the Author
